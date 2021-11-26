In September, a group of women from across the U.S. met up in Boulder, Colo., to embark on a bicycling journey that spans 2,000 miles. On Tuesday, their journey brought them to Yuma, where they stopped to see the Colorado River, speak in schools and enjoy local businesses.
“We’re six women bicycling following the Colorado River from source to sea,” bicyclist and biologist Kate Trudeau explained. “Our goal of our ride is to make connections between the peoples living along the river.”
The project, officially known as The Water Cycle, was made possible by a one-time grant from the National Geographic Society which provides funding and support to grantees who share the Society’s mission to “illuminate and protect the wonder of our world.” As recipients of the funding, the bicyclists are National Geographic Explorers.
The six Explorers on this trip are Kate Trudeau, Molly Delandsheer, Leah Weisman, Pamela Flores, Jenny Curtis and Claire Woodward. Their educational and career backgrounds vary a bit, but the women are connected by their passion for the environment and education.
Because of this, a lot of their stops have included speaking in schools to teach children about how the Colorado River’s water is used by people from all along its watershed. Weisman noted that in some cities, the water may be used more for recreation and tourism while others may use it for farming.
Trudeau mentioned that in Yuma County specifically, the river’s water is essential for agriculture.
“Yuma and Imperial County grow 90% of the country’s winter vegetables,” she said. “Yuma feeds the majority of the country in the winter.”
The Explorers spoke with children from grades Kindergarten through Eighth at Gowan Science Academy on Tuesday and they shared that the children had plenty of great questions about the trip, especially the bikes.
“It’s a great opportunity for our kids to have outside science instruction that helps them understand the river’s importance to them and the community,” said Tamara Van Sickle, the Gowan teacher who invited the Explorers to speak.
Among the many lessons the group has been learning, Pamela Flores brought up that they’ve discovered infrastructure isn’t always very friendly to bikes. She noted that RVs especially can be quite aggressive on the road; in one instance on a highway, an RV had gotten so close that she could have touched it if she tried.
Despite the struggles, the group has learned a great deal about the people who live along the river and the kindness of strangers. “We’ve had a lot of people host us,” said Weisman. “People off the street stop and ask us if we need anything.”
After Yuma, the Explorers will head off to Mexico and visit the Biosphere Reserve of the Upper Gulf of California and Colorado River Delta; after that, Mexicali. But the journey doesn’t stop there. The Water Cycle will eventually be the subject of a movie that will be featured in the No Man’s Land Film Festival in Colorado.
They are looking to hear stories from anyone about the Colorado River’s influence in their town. Interested individuals can learn more and reach out by visiting https://www.waterbicycle.org/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.