A bicyclist was killed in the 1300 block of South 14th Avenue Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the incident happened at approximately 5:38 p.m., with officers responding to the location for a report of a vehicle versus bicycle.
The initial investigation revealed that a 59-year-old male, who was riding the bicycle, was traveling southbound in the 1300 block of South 14th Avenue, and failed to stop at the stop sign at 12th Street.
As a result, the bicyclist collided with a GMC Savana van that was traveling westbound on 12th Street.
While the 57-year-old driver of the GMC Savana, who remained at the scene, was not injured, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the case remains under investigation.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the m at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
