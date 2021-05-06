Police are seeking the driver in a hit and run incident that killed an 18-year-old bicyclist and seriously injured a teenager early Wednesday morning..
According to Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, officers responded to the 1900 block of West 32nd Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. for a report of an injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that an 18-year-old adult male and two 16-year-old male juveniles were riding BMX-style bicycles eastbound on 32nd Street prior to the incident.
The 18-year-old and one of the juveniles were struck by a vehicle that was also traveling eastbound on 32nd Street.
Both were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at approximately 2:16 a.m.
The 16-year-old male was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious injuries.
The other 16-year-old juvenile was not struck.
The vehicle that struck the bicyclists fled the scene afterward eastbound on 32nd Street.
The vehicle suspected of being involved is believed to be a silver 2011 to 2013 Chrysler 200, similar to the one pictured in the photograph accompanying this article.
The vehicle should have front-end damage to the grill and headlight area.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
