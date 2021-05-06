bicyclist killed

Yuma police believe a silver 2011-2013 Chrysler 200, similar to the one pictured here, fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run early Monday morning in which an 18-year-old bicyclist was killed and another seriously injured.

 YUMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police are seeking the driver in a hit and run incident that killed an 18-year-old bicyclist and seriously injured a teenager early Wednesday morning..

According to Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, officers responded to the 1900 block of West 32nd Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. for a report of an injury collision.

The initial investigation revealed that an 18-year-old adult male and two 16-year-old male juveniles were riding BMX-style bicycles eastbound on 32nd Street prior to the incident.

The 18-year-old and one of the juveniles were struck by a vehicle that was also traveling eastbound on 32nd Street.

Both were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at approximately 2:16 a.m.

The 16-year-old male was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious injuries.

The other 16-year-old juvenile was not struck.

The vehicle that struck the bicyclists fled the scene afterward eastbound on 32nd Street.

The vehicle suspected of being involved is believed to be a silver 2011 to 2013 Chrysler 200, similar to the one pictured in the photograph accompanying this article.

The vehicle should have front-end damage to the grill and headlight area.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

