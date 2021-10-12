Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) are investigating the death of a bicyclist who was killed Sunday evening in a collision with an off-road type vehicle.
According to information provided by YCSO Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak, at approximately 5:13 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a vehicle vs. bicycle collision in the 10300 block of Fortuna Road.
The initial investigation revealed that the bicyclist was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Fortuna Road at the time of the incident.
At the same time, an uninvolved vehicle that was traveling northbound swerved to avoid colliding with the bicyclist.
The driver of a red Polaris RZR that was traveling behind the uninvolved vehicle, however, was unable to change lanes and struck the bicyclist.
The bicyclist, 75-year-old Ramon Alverez-Cerrillos of Yuma, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Next of kin notification has been made and the case remains under investigation.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
The YCSO reminded the community to ride safely and obey all traffic laws when operating a bicycle.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.