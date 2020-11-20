A bicyclist was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle.
According to the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, the accident occurred at County 14th Street and Highway 95 at 8:02 p.m.
First responders found the victim, a 40-year-old woman, sitting approximately 100 yards south of County 14th Street on the west shoulder of Highway 95.
She had been riding her bicycle on Highway 95 when she was struck by a Toyota Corolla with two occupants.
According to bystanders, the bicyclist was almost not visible in the roadway, but the driver was able to brake prior to striking her.
The victim was unable to answer questions appropriately and had a possible traumatic brain injury. Somerton Cocopah Fire Department paramedics placed the patient in full cervical spine precautions and transported her to YRMC.
The accident is under investigation by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.