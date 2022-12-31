A 66-year-old Yuma man was among the six people who have been granted a full pardon by President Joe Biden.

The pardons, announced Friday, mean the criminal record of the crimes is now purged. They come a few months after the Democratic president pardoned thousands of people convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He also pardoned three people earlier this year and has commuted the sentences of 75 others.

