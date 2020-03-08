Local officials are keeping a close eye on Arizona House Bill 2814, with the hopes of alleviating the inequality between rural and urban economic development in Arizona.
“There’s one area of statistics that is worse in Arizona than in any other state, and that is the disparity between our metro areas and our rural area,” said Julie Engel, the director of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation. “Our rural areas have not recovered to pre-recession levels, and they haven’t even hit their pre-2007 GDP or labor force numbers. Some of these people are losing access to key industry sectors like education. Teachers are leaving. Doctors are leaving. It’s kind of scary to see the number of communities that are really struggling with the services that a family expects to find when they come into a community like healthcare and education.”
Counties, cities and towns outside of the metro areas of Phoenix and Tucson struggle to bring in projects to construct key infrastructure for water, wastewater, transportation, broadband, natural gas and storm water retention, Engel said.
As a result, smaller or rural localities like Yuma County or its incorporated cities and towns struggle to compete for and bring in commercial and industrial establishments like industrial parks, manufacturing facilitates, offices, retail businesses, restaurants, hotels and entertainment or recreation facilities, Engel said.
The aim of the bill is to attract developers who can improve infrastructure and make substantial investments in rural communities. Directors of economic development in Yuma have expressed hope that it will incentivize developers to come to Yuma, develop infrastructure, pay to use public utilities and leave developed land and buildings in place for commercial and industrial establishments to come in and bring jobs and services.
“To me, this is not so much about trying to give an advantage to Yuma or Pima County so they can compete for companies on the same playing field as Maricopa,” said Jeff Burt, the director of economic development for the city of Yuma. “It’s more to be able to present a better profile to attract companies. I don’t think Yuma and Maricopa County will ever be on the same playing field. This just opens up opportunities to areas like Yuma County to bring in companies. There’s always going to be something attractive about Maricopa County for certain companies. But some companies want rural areas and this would make us a better fit to bring them in.”
For example, Hector Tapia, the economic development director for Somerton, said that Somerton is in need of retail businesses like grocery stores but he said Somerton could use various types of retail to capture the revenue that goes to the city of Yuma, where shoppers have more shopping options.
“We need outside developers to come in and help with development because we don’t have a lot of necessary services, especially in retail,” he said. “We have one grocery store, but the demand is there for another. A lot of people will buy their groceries in Yuma, so we’re losing revenue that way.”
The cost of developing buildings for retailers would be too much for the city of Somerton to take on by itself, Tapia said, especially without a guarantee that retailers will come. If a developer came in and developed infrastructure like water lines and buildings, the city of Somerton would be better positioned to attract retailers and wouldn’t have to spend money it doesn’t have to get there.
“We wanted something that would allow developers to come in and fix infrastructure like water and sewer and be able to leave a better building for us with the cost not as high,” he said. “If they have incentives like tax breaks and are guaranteed a payback on their investment, that’s going to help us bring in outside developers.”
HB 2814 would give counties, cities and towns with populations of fewer than 800,000 the power to designate projects as Rural Economic Development Improvement Programs, which would provide developers with tax incentives to offset the cost of infrastructure development. To qualify for these designations, developers would have to propose development projects that bring in full-time, median-wage jobs and make significant capital investments in the area.
The idea that each county, city or town has the power to choose what they want in terms of job growth and that they have the autonomy to decide what’s good for them has sounded especially attractive to local economic development directors.
“What we asked ourselves is, what can we do that isn’t going to be a one-size-fits-all because if you’ve seen one rural community, you’ve seen one rural community,” Engel said. “Everybody needs something different, and we can’t legislate something that is not going to work for them.”
The size of the capital investments these projects would have to make also varies based on the population of the counties, cities and towns where the projects would take place. They range from $1 million for cities, towns and unincorporated areas in counties with populations under 15,000 like Wellton to $20 million for counties with a population greater than 250,000 but fewer than 800,000 like Yuma County. Cities with populations greater than 80,000 like the city of Yuma would expect $10 million in capital investments, and cities with populations smaller than that but more than 15,000, like Somerton and San Luis, would expect investments of $5 million.
Paul Melcher, Yuma County’s director of Economic Development and Intergovernmental Affairs, said that the bill has two intentions. One is to even out the disparity between rural and metro areas by bringing in large capital investments, and the other is to attract development projects that can use county utilities and develop infrastructure like sewer and electric where it’s not available.
“There’s certainly an emphasis on both of those, but the bottom line is finding a way to promote development and growth in areas like Yuma County so they can keep up with Phoenix,” he said. “For unincorporated areas, we’re expecting businesses to improve or build infrastructure where it’s needed. Where there’s sufficient utilities, we’d want businesses to come in and use those.”
Melcher said that if the bill were passed as it is, it would contribute to the effort to bring advanced manufacturing industries like food processing and aerospace to Yuma County by developing the region.
State Rep. Tim Dunn introduced the bill earlier this month, and the bill has since passed the House Ways and Means committee, on Feb. 11 by a 6 to 4 vote.
Engel said that the bill has support from a mix of Democrat and Republican representatives from both rural and metro areas. The bill’s passage in Ways and Means backs that up, but the four votes of opposition all came from representatives of districts in the Tucson or Phoenix metro area.
The bill has opposition from outside the Legislature from the ATRA, the Arizona Tax Research Association, a tax legislation watchdog organization whose board includes representatives from companies like Arizona Public Service, Wells Fargo, Southwest Gas Corporation, AT&T, Apple, Century and American Airlines.
If the bill does change while making its way through the Legislature, Engel said that the most important aspect for the bill to keep is “the autonomy and the ability for local communities to decide what would be a high impact project.” What’s unique to the bill, Engel said, is that it keeps the decision-making at the local level, which Burt, Melcher and Tapia said was a benefit to their communities.