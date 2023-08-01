PHOENIX – A bill repealing a tax on home and apartment rentals that has been a key issue for Republicans in the Legislature for two sessions was sent to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday after sitting on the Senate president’s desk for the past seven weeks.

If signed into law, San Luis would lose $83,240, Somerton $54,236, Wellton $14,098, and Yuma $360,329.

