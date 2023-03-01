PHOENIX – A bid to kill home rule in 19 cities was defeated Tuesday when two Republican senators who represent some of those areas refused to go along.

But Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, who has been leading the charge because she is unhappy with Tucson’s system of electing council members, told Capitol Media Services she already is working on changes she believes will overcome their objections. And it would do it in a way that her SCR 1023 would be narrowed to save their home cities from losing their charters – and then affect only two largely Democratic cities.

