Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.