PHOENIX – A bill to remove school blueprints and floor plans from public access has stalled in the House despite it having gotten bipartisan preliminary approval a month ago.

Democratic Rep. Laura Terech of Phoenix shepherded her HB 2075 through the House Government Committee in January. And there were no objections voiced on Feb. 28 when it came to the House floor for debate.

