Drivers headed east on 16th Street were reminded daily about the candidates and issues with a plethora of campaign signs planted there alongside the sidewalk on the south side of the street during a past election season. A Phoenix lawmaker wants to ban political signs from street corners, medians and other public rights of way.

 File photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

PHOENIX – Sen. Steve Kaiser has introduced legislation that could make him a hero of Arizona motorists – assuming it gets approved and survives a likely court challenge.

The Phoenix Republican wants to ban political signs from street corners, medians and other public rights of way. Kaiser said SB 1116 simply does what his constituents want.

