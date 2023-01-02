PHOENIX – State lawmakers are once again wading into the area of the rights of transgender minors.

A new proposal by Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, would bar school employees from knowingly referring to a student by a pronoun “that differs from the pronoun that aligns with the student’s biological sex’’ regardless of the student’s preferences. Only if the adult first gets parental permission would that be permissible.

