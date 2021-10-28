A joint binational effort between the Yuma Sector Foreign Operations Branch (YUM FOB), the government of Mexico, and Yuma station agents resulted in the rescue and reunification of an 8-year-old child and her mother.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said the incident happened on Tuesday south of the Imperial Sand Dunes. A mother and child had been abandoned on separate sides of the U.S./Mexico border.
He explained that after assisting the mother over the International Border Fence, the two smugglers who were helping them, for unknown reasons, abandoned the 8-year-old child in Mexico.
"They made the separation and just left," Dulesky said.
Due to the remoteness and lack of established roads, agents and officers from both sides of the border had to walk through the sand dunes to get to the location.
Dulesky said the mother and child were subsequently transported to the Instituto Nacional de Migracion (INM) Office in Los Algodones B.C., where they were reunited in Mexico.
YUM FOB continues to work with its agency partners in the Government of Mexico to protect and rescue vulnerable migrants.
