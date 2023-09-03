As Yuma County continues to grapple with an overabundance of flies, which may or may not be caused by biosolids, the Board of Supervisors debated whether to seek support from stakeholders across Arizona.
For now, Yuma County seems to be alone in this fight. Biosolids, if treated appropriately, are not considered waste and are protected by the Clean Water Act. They’re sold commercially as a way to enrich the soil.
“Biosolids are being applied elsewhere in the state of Arizona, but Yuma County seems to be the only place where we have some issues with the amount and the nuisance that’s irritating to our residents,” said Alejandro Figueroa, the county’s economic development and intergovernmental affairs director.
“I can’t believe we’re the only county that’s having this issue or bringing it up as far as the dumping California is doing in this state,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said.
While the rest of the state is getting the businesses being “driven out” of California, Yuma County is getting the waste simply because it’s the closest, Supervisor Tony Reyes quipped.
However, Reyes recognized that Yuma County is only a temporary stop for some of this waste.
He also noted that Yuma produces its own waste. “As a matter of fact, that’s one of the reasons why we have those operations that allow that in heavy industrial (zoning) because we need a way to get rid of our own waste, sometimes toxic waste from the bases, a lot of the operations we have here,” Reyes said.
“It’s a difficult line to walk,” he added.
One solution could be state legislation, and for that, the county would need outside support.
The County Supervisors Association has offered to help, officially or unofficially. It invited counties to submit policy proposals for consideration as future bills to be introduced in the 2024 State Legislative Session. CSA will be considering the proposals at its annual Legislative Summit to be held Oct. 11-13.
The supervisors mulled submitting this as a proposal while discussing CSA’s offer of help.
After several meetings with agencies, state legislators and CSA and other stakeholders, including lobbyists, staff recommended that the county continue to support CSA efforts to set up an ad hoc study committee this fall to identify the best path forward regarding biosolids.
Staff also asked for more time to continue working with stakeholders, state legislators and even the municipalities in Yuma County that use local biosolid sites.
Staff has also spoken to the State Land Department, which has said that it is not planning to renew any leases to biosolids management companies. Reyes noted that some of those leases go on for another 20 years.
In addition, Reyes thinks he found another source for the flies. Following a dust storm, San Luis was “blanketed by a swarm of flies.” When Reyes investigated, he was told that the agricultural sector is using flies to control pests.
“I was trying to figure out how a dust storm that comes from the west going east could bring flies into the city of San Luis. It was just sort of improbable. So I was told that there were some flies that were being used by the agricultural sector to kill the nats or to eat some pests that they have over there,” Reyes explained.
A long held view is that biosolids brought in from California caused the problems. For Reyes, the solution has been “a simple one, we just don’t want California to keep dumping.”
Now, if agriculture is using flies for pest control, Reyes suggested separating the flies from the issue of biosolids to “find out what’s really happening because the majority of the complaints I get are from flies.”
He recalled that years ago the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality studied the flies in Somerton and the results indicated that they weren’t from the application of biosolids.
“They were actually from the landfill that’s next to the biosolids. It was because lettuce wasn’t being turned into the ground. It was just deteriorating,” Reyes said.
Also, a few years ago the University of Arizona conducted its own studies of the fly issue. “It was non-conclusive. They didn’t naturally conclude that it was either the green waste or the biosolids generating the flies. They pointed more into the green waste than to the biosolids. Unfortunately now, the thing is, we’re not in harvesting season, and we still have flies across the county,” Figueroa said.
“So there might be more than one source of proliferation for the flies,” Figueroa added.
Several proposals have been considered by the supervisors. One proposal is charging out-of-state companies fees to accept biosolids in Yuma County “so it’s not as enticing for them to bring their waste over here,” Figueroa explained.
Another suggestion is controlling biosolids through permits or zoning. “Maybe we ought to negotiate some sort of fly-free zones or something,” Reyes said.
Right now, owners of properties zoned heavy industrial and industrial have the right to bring in non-hazardous waste. Several county departments are working together to explore a potential zoning ordinance amendment that would give the supervisors the ability to approve or deny a special use permit, not only for hazardous waste, but for non-hazardous waste.
However, agriculture companies are exempt from permit zoning regulations.
And, if the county implements “discriminatory restrictions” against biosolids they need to have clear justifications to survive a legal challenge, Figueroa said.
Another issue is that some waste deemed hazardous in California is considered non-hazardous in Arizona. “How do we address that discrepancy?” Supervisor Jonathan Lines asked.
Craig Sellers, director of development services, explained that California has a list of items that it considers hazardous that the federal government does not. Arizona follows what the federal government identifies as hazardous materials.
Sellers suggested an outreach program to educate the public. Lines liked the idea “because that seems to be No. 1 and 2 questions that I get on a weekly basis regarding products being brought in from California, what is actually hazardous, what is not, where it’s being processed.”
Lines added: “This challenge I don’t think will go away anytime soon based upon the large number of people that showed up to oppose the last proposal so I think that people are paying attention to everything now. And it’d be good to be able to give them the information they need.”
In the end, the supervisors decided to continue working with state Rep. Dunn in coming up with workable legislation.
And the County Attorney’s Office and Department of Development Services will continue to come up with local zoning regulations and fees “to where it’s not feasible for these people to bring the stuff into our county,” as Simmons noted.
“We’re not saying you can’t bring it in, but it’s going to cost you to bring it into this county. And if we take the fees and put them into a hazardous waste fund or something that sits there to deal with the problems that this stuff’s gonna cause eventually,” he added.
For Reyes, the ultimate solution is permit approval. “I think at the end, the issue is going to be who approves it. We don’t. The state does … We’re the arm of the Legislature and the Legislature hasn’t given us the authority to permit that specific use.”
However, he noted that public pressure can change the process. “It’s up to ADEQ. It’s up to some state agency, EPA, they approve those things, and they used to do it without regard to what people here used to think. It’s now a little different … People are getting wiser to this thing and they’re coming and complaining.”
Figueroa reminded the supervisors that the CSA Summit will be an opportunity for them to persuade other county supervisors across the state to support Yuma County in this issue.