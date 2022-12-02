Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.