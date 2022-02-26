The San Luis 1 Land Port of Entry (LPOE) is set to undergo a modernization and expansion project as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure law announced Friday by the Biden administration and U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).
“America’s land ports are vital to our economy and our security with billions of dollars in goods and services crossing our border each and every day,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “These bipartisan investments are a historic opportunity to modernize our land ports in ways that will create good-paying jobs and strengthen supply chains, while enhancing safety and security.”
Overall, the $3.4 billion infrastructure law is estimated to support, on average, nearly 6,000 jobs annually over the next eight years, add $3.23 billion in total labor income across the United States; contribute an $4.5 billion to the National Gross Domestic Product; and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for state, local and federal governments.
“Our underfunded and outdated infrastructure has real costs to families, our economy and our global competitiveness,” said Senior Advisor and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. “President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing in strengthening our supply chains, including our land ports which are vital for moving goods across our borders.”
In total, the legislation will invest more than $400 million in three ports in Arizona, with the San Luis 1 Land Port of Entry (LPOE) being one of them.
Beyond making these border crossings more functional, sustainable and secure, this investment is intended to foster economic growth and job creation in communities in which they are located.
The other two land ports slated for funding under the recently signed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill are the Raul Hector Castro LPOE and a new commercial port in Douglas.
In Fiscal Year 2020, the GSA received $152 million to construct the first phase of the modernization of the San Luis I LPOE. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides additional funds for the remaining phase of construction.
The funding will allow GSA to construct the entire project in a single phase, making for a quicker, less costly, and more efficient project.
Built in 1982, the San Luis port is undersized and no longer meets the needs of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the local economy.
Funding from the project will increase the processing capacity for both the pedestrian and vehicle traffic passing through the international border with Mexico. It will also provide facilities for CBP to safely and efficiently complete its mission to facilitate trade and travel and to spur economic growth in the region.
“Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the San Luis Port of Entry will receive the funds needed to expedite construction of this vital economic driver at a lower cost. This additional funding will create more jobs and strengthen our supply chains while securing Arizona’s southern border,” said Senator Mark Kelly.
The San Luis port is important to the nation’s food industry and related supply chain because it serves as a vital gateway for workers who tend to the critical Yuma County agriculture industry which grows melons, broccoli, and up to 90 percent of leafy greens consumed in the United States during the winter.
“GSA enjoys a strong partnership with the City of San Luis and the greater Yuma County region,” said Acting Regional Administrator Dan Brown. “We are proud to be part of the region’s success and know that the benefits from this critical in the San Luis 1 POE will be multiplied by the work of our regional partners on both sides of the border to meet the needs and goals of communities in southern Arizona.”
Brown also noted that by modernizing the port, GSA is ensuring that CBP has the facilities necessary to complete its mission in San Luis for years to come.
The San Luis 1 POE is one of 26 major construction and modernization projects at land ports which will be funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The average land port is nearly 40 years old and overdue for upgrades.
These projects will also incorporate sustainability features to curtail the effects of climate change, and reduce the building’s environmental footprints through the use of sustainable construction materials to lower greenhouse gas emissions.
Many of the modernization projects will also allow CBP to more effectively deploy the latest technology to identify high-risk activity and shipments, combat drug trafficking and increase operational security.
