The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Yuma Field Office will be conducting prescribed burnings at Betty’s Kitchen and Walter’s Camp between January and March, as weather allows.
Betty’s Kitchen is about 12 miles north of Yuma at Mittry Lake, while Walter’s Camp is located approximately 26 miles south of Blythe, along the California side of the lower Colorado River in Imperial County.
The removal and prescribed burning of vegetation piles helps reduce the threat and spread of wildfires and improves access in the area.
The purpose of the burns at Mittry Lake is to eliminate piles of vegetation overgrowth accumulated during maintenance of the wildlife area and for the creation of fire breaks.
Piles of vegetation that accumulated during the creation of fuel breaks just south Walter’s Camp and Tamarack Lagoon subdivision will also be removed during the burnings.
Prescribed burning may occur multiple times. While smoke from these fires are expected to be minimal, it will be monitored for any potential impacts to nearby communities.
Also, to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, BLM fire management personnel will ignite the piles when weather conditions are conducive to burning.
Access to the burn areas may be temporarily restricted to provide for public safety.
