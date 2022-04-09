The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on an application from the U.S. Army to add 22,000 acres of public land to the Yuma Proving Ground.
The U.S. Army, according to the application it filed, intends to use the land for a precision parachute safety buffer area that would support testing and training.
The BLM will serve as a cooperating agency to the Army, which will prepare a Legislative Environmental Impact Statement analyzing the environmental consequences of the proposal.
The Secretary of the Interior will then make a recommendation to the U.S. Congress, which in turn will make the final decision regarding whether to approve adding the 22,000 acres of public land to Yuma Proving Ground.
“The Yuma Proving Ground is an important component of our national defense,” said BLM Arizona State Director Raymond Suazo. “The BLM is committed to assisting the Army with a thorough environmental analysis that will provide the Secretary and the Congress with the information necessary to make their decision.”
Under the Army’s proposal, the public land, which is located adjacent to YPG near Highway 95, would be reserved for national defense.
If approved, the land would be withdrawn from future uses under the public land laws – including the mining, mineral, and geothermal leasing laws – subject to valid existing rights.
Other land uses, such as permitted recreation and licensed hunting, would be subject to any authorities specified in the enacted legislation.
A Notice of Withdrawal Application and Public Meetings has been published in the Federal Register, which segregates the land from appropriation under the laws specified in the notice for two years, initiates a 90-day public comment period, and announces an opportunity to participate in two virtual public meetings that will be hosted jointly by the Army and BLM.
The public may submit comments on the Army’s withdrawal application until July 5, 2022, by emailing BLM_AZ_Withdrawal_Comments@blm.gov
Comments can also be mailed to the Bureau of Land Management, to the attention of Michael Ouellett, at One North Central Avenue, Suite 800, Phoenix, Arizona 85004.
Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, anyone submitting a comment should be aware that their entire comment, including their personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time.