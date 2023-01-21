The first complete blood sample successfully run through the Yuma County Sheriff Office’s RapidHIT ID instrument produced a DNA match, which led deputies to make an arrest in a recent commercial burglary.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, at approximately 9:17 a.m. on Tuesday deputies responded to the 8700 Block of East South Frontage Road for a report of a commercial burglary.
While processing the scene of the crime, the responding deputy found a trail of blood and took a sample of it, which he turned into evidence for examination.
An investigator then used the RapidHIT instrument to examine the blood and within two hours was able to match it with the DNA of 34-year-old Whitney Brooks of Yuma.
“This instrument has proven to be an invaluable asset to the community in solving crimes faster,’ Pavlak said.
Brooks was located on Thursday and booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of theft, criminal damage, criminal trespass and burglary.
In May of 2020, the YCSO joined the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Rapid DNA Law Enforcement Program to get quicker information to use in local investigations.
The RapidHIT ID instrument generates forensic DNA profiles in a little as 90 minutes with a simple cheek swab or evidence sample.
Since then, YCSO investigators who have been certified to operate the equipment have been using the technology to link suspects with past crimes, collect and rapidly process crime scenes samples for investigative leads, and have significantly reduced the time to identify or eliminate potential suspects.