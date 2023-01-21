The first complete blood sample successfully run through the Yuma County Sheriff Office’s RapidHIT ID instrument produced a DNA match, which led deputies to make an arrest in a recent commercial burglary.

According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, at approximately 9:17 a.m. on Tuesday deputies responded to the 8700 Block of East South Frontage Road for a report of a commercial burglary.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you