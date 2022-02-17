Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Blythe Station arrested a convicted felon who was transporting narcotics and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop last week.
At approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday Blythe Station agents conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Volkswagen Passat and found a stolen Stag Arms 5.56 mm tactical rifle, two gun magazines containing 13 rounds of ammunition and 6.9 grams of marijuana when they searched the vehicle.
When questioned by agents, the occupants of the vehicle exercised their right to remain silent and declined to answer any questions.
Records checks later determined that the driver and vehicle owner, 41-year-old Sean Christopher Hodge, had served 11 years for manslaughter and 36 months of probation for stealing a vehicle.
The 21-year-old male passenger of the vehicle has a criminal record for harboring migrants.
Both men are U.S. citizens.
Agents transported the men, weapons and narcotics to the Blythe Station for further processing. The stolen rifle will be sent to the Waco Police Department, which reported the firearm as having been stolen.