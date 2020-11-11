Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Blythe Station foiled yet another spare tire methamphetamine smuggling attempt through the Highway 95 immigration checkpoint on Monday, their second within a week.
Agents referred a rented Jeep Grand Cherokee to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection to conduct a thorough search of the vehicle at approximately 3:30 p.m., following a canine alert.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during that subsequent search agents found 50 packages of methamphetamine hidden in a spare tire in the rear cargo area of the Jeep.
The methamphetamine, valued at more than $132,000, weighed more than 53 pounds.
Agents arrested the driver, who was a U.S. citizen, and seized both the drugs and vehicle.
