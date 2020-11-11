Drugs in tire

For the second time within a week , Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from Blythe found drugs hidden in the spare tire of a vehicle attempting to pass through the Highway 95 immigration checkpoint.

 By U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Blythe Station foiled yet another spare tire methamphetamine smuggling attempt through the Highway 95 immigration checkpoint on Monday, their second within a week.

Agents referred a rented Jeep Grand Cherokee to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection to conduct a thorough search of the vehicle at approximately 3:30 p.m., following a canine alert.

According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during that subsequent search agents found 50 packages of methamphetamine hidden in a spare tire in the rear cargo area of the Jeep.

The methamphetamine, valued at more than $132,000, weighed more than 53 pounds.

Agents arrested the driver, who was a U.S. citizen, and seized both the drugs and vehicle.

James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you