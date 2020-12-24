The loss of a loved one can make the holidays an especially difficult time, and the agents from the Yuma Sector’s Blythe Border Patrol station know this all too well.
This will be the first Christmas since the loss of one of their own, agent William Lechausse, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Feb. 11, at the young age of 34, from an undiagnosed heart condition.
To help ease the sting of this tragic loss on his family Blythe Station agents decided to give his son, 2-year-old Zephyr, and wife of nine years, Kandus, an early Christmas on Monday.
“We’re one family,” Blythe Watch Commander Hector Perez said. “We look out for and take care of our own.”
On that day agents invited them to the Blythe Station and presented Zephyr with a Jeep they got for him, which agents had painted with a green stripe to match a Border Patrol vehicle.
Zephyr was also given gifts that were collected in his name for the Fallen Angel Tree – a tree that was placed at the Yuma Border Patrol Station and had the names of the children of fallen Border Patrol agents.
Blythe agents’ wives also presented Kandus with a gift basket, created especially for her.
Agent Lechausse had been assigned to the Blythe Station since April 2016.
He was described as a “sweet, funny, happy, genuine, loving and all-around amazing human being,” according to his obituary. “William was full of life, and he lived it to the fullest.”
“While William accomplished so much, including receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of New Haven and becoming a Federal Border Patrol Agent, if you knew him, you knew that his proudest achievement was his family,” the tribute read. “He loved them with every ounce of his existence and was not ashamed of telling anyone and everyone of the love he had for his wife and son.”
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert