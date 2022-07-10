Board appoints Richard Colwell to fill recorder vacancy

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously appointed Richard A. Colwell to fill out the remainder of Robyn Stallworth Pouquette’s term as recorder.
Colwell has experience as chief deputy for the Clerk of the Superior Court and as a lieutenant for the Yuma Police Department,
Superior Court Judge Mark Wayne Reeves will swear in Colwell during the supervisors meeting on July 18. His term will expire in December 2024, at which time he must run for election to keep his position as recorder.
When Pouquette announced her intention to leave her post on June 13, the supervisors began the search for a replacement by asking for letters of interest. To qualify for county recorder, according to the criteria set by state law, applicants had to be registered Republicans, the same political party as Pouquette; 18 years of age or older; a resident of the state; an elector of the county; and able to read and write English.
The supervisors had received six letters of interest by the June 20 meeting. Noting they hadn’t had enough time to examine the applications, the supervisors directed staff to draw up questions so they could interview the candidates before appointing one.
In a special meeting on Friday, the supervisors interviewed the candidates in open session, asking the same questions to each of the candidates, and, after an executive session, selected a replacement.
“The board knew it would be tough to find the person who could, first, fill the shoes of our former recorder and, more importantly, a person with the right background to hit the ground running,” said Tony Reyes, chairman of the supervisors.
“All five candidates were exceptional and each had qualities needed to take on the job, but it was very clear that Richard has the right combination of experience and dedication to be thrust into this very important role,” Reyes added.
Colwell was one of five interviewed by the board. The supervisors cited his years of service that have given him an extensive knowledge of statues, budget and personnel matters.
On top of his experience with the Superior Court and in law enforcement, Colwell is the former academy director at the Arizona Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy.
“I’m honored to be selected and I’m looking forward to representing all Yuma County residents as well as meeting the highly capable staff Robyn Pouquette has in place,” Colwell said.
During the interview, Colwell pointed out more than 20 years experience in government, which included management. At the police department, he handled administrative functions such as hiring and recruitment, budget, internal affairs, facilities and public information.
At AWC, as the director of the academy, he ran the whole program from start to finish. And, as the chief deputy, he was exposed to the court system and became familiar with both state and county benefits. His background also includes personnel and liability issues and dealing with job performances and terminations.
He described his leadership style as a “participatory leader. I like having my people involved in it. I’m not an autocratic …I like to have people engaged because when they’re happy, they’re productive.”
Colwell was asked about his understanding of the office of county recorder, which keeps public records and is responsible for voter registration and early voting.
“I know there are three sections in it. There’s the recorder itself, which basically goes on all the time, and then the voter registration and early voting. And then there’s election services,” he said.
However, Colwell noted, the biggest challenge in the office will be the elections. “The stuff that’s gonna get you on the front page of the paper is probably the election stuff. I know they’re right in the midst of it right now. I mean, early voting has already started,” he said.
“You brought this up at the supervisors meeting, you don’t know if this is a good time to come in as the recorder. Honestly, it is because, look, all the systems are already in place. It’s a good time to come and see how it’s working versus waiting two months later, having to explain to you after the fact when you can’t see it in operation.”
He was asked to explain his goals for the first six months in office. “What I’ve learned as a manager is not to go in and change everything. If I’m selected for this position, what I’m going to do is pretty much look and learn. Look, listen and learn and understand the operations of the office,” Colwell said.
“My first six months will be learning the ins and outs of the job, becoming familiar with the people and just watching what’s going on. I’ve worked in government for a lot of years. That’s not my individual office, if I’m selected to do it. It’s an office that I’ve been entrusted with and you have to run it professionally,” he added.
The supervisors asked about the biggest challenges in election administration and how he would approach voter education in the community. “The most important thing is that you follow the statutes. I know Title 16 covers electors and elections. Just make sure whatever you’re doing you’re in compliance with statutes,” Colwell said.
Colwell noted that he’s familiar with county rules and policies and that he’s worked around statutes his entire career. “The statutes actually protect you as long as you follow them.”
The biggest challenge, in his view, is “to just make sure you’re maintaining the integrity of (elections) and don’t deviate from the statutes. There’s a voluminous elections procedures manual. I didn’t print it because it’s 544 pages. I’m probably gonna be diving into that. I will be relying on the elections director there to give insight into what that’s all about.”
When citizens complain and vent, “you’ve got to listen to them and you offer an answer that you provide to them,” he noted.
If he receives threatening emails, “I’ll just deal with it accordingly. With my background as a police officer, I’ve been threatened before. I’d have to assess and decide, OK, is this real or not?”
In the face of controversies, “if we have to, we make public statements about the elections, if you’re hearing that there’s a lot of concerns about what’s going on, through the county and the media, and make public statements about the elections to ease people’s uneasiness or uncertainty about something.”
Chairman Tony Reyes, who represents South County, asked how familiar he is with that area, noting issues that could be problematic, such as the lack of mail home delivery and language and cultural barriers.
“I would have to learn about that,” Colwll said. “As far as how I would approach them, the same way as I would the rest of the voters and citizens in Yuma County. Obviously, I would consult with people that are familiar with how things are done down there.”
He added: “I would certainly do whatever it takes to make sure we get the outreach to the South County.”
Asked if he planned to run to stay in office, Colwell replied: “Yes, I wouldn’t waste your time or mine, just to come in here and be a seat filler for two years and not come back. Honestly, it’ll take me two years to get comfortable and fully knowledgeable in the job.”
The other candidates who submitted letters of interest are Lacey Arenas, manufacturing coordinator for Gowan Milling; Shelly Barron, science teacher, volleyball coach and chair of the Yuma Fire Department Camp Inferno Committee; Lora DeLeon, former assessor specialist with the Yuma County Assessor’s Office; Rosalie Stafford, Yuma Sector field office manager for Look Ahead America/Arizona; and Richard Venneman, a former volunteer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and auto supply store manager and sales.
At the meeting, the supervisors also accepted Pouquette’s resignation effective July 18. After nearly 14 years as the recorder, she has accepted a new opportunity within the county organization. She will be working on risk management under Human Resources.