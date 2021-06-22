Yuma County is moving forward with the purchase of property at 185 S. Main St. for construction of a new Administrative Annex.
The Board of Supervisors authorized staff to buy the property, which is located to the north of the current county facility at 197 S. Main St., for the appraised value of $900,000.
The county initially offered $860,000, based on a December appraised value. The property owner asked for $40,000 more, citing additional information not included in the original appraisal.
After justifying the higher value and a new appraisal, the supervisors gave the thumbs up to an offer of $900,000. Yuma County is required by law to pay no more than the appraised value for real estate purchases.
The plan is to demolish the structure as well as the county facility next door and construct a new, three-story building with a combined 81,000 square feet plus basement at an estimated construction cost of $29 million.
Officials have long noted that the current aging building at 197 S. Main St., which was purchased in 2013, is inadequate for the departments it houses and costly to maintain.
The property owner, Gail Wester, expressed interest in selling the property at 185 S. Main St.
David Hylland, facilities management director, explained that the basement and a mechanical area on the roof were locked during the initial inspection. The certified appraiser, Charles V. Singleton, reinspected the property and considered the additional information provided by Wester and issued a new appraisal report.
Also, Hylland added, the inspector used a more relevant comparable this time around.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that the features used to justify the higher value might be important to the owner only because they would net a higher value, however, they’re not important for the county’s purposes since the building will be demolished.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines asked whether anything could be salvaged. Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi pointed out the “pretty” wood in the existing building. Hylland said that the county can negotiate the price to include some of the freestanding items, like kitchen and other equipment, however, officials made it clear that the price of the building itself cannot be negotiated by law.
In other action, the supervisors authorized staff to move forward with a lease agreement with Shadle Investment Properties for the property located at 2550 and 2542 S. 4th Ave. to provide temporary space for the Assessor, Recorder, Treasurer and Elections Services departments and staff. These departments will need to evacuate their current office space at 197 S. Main St. during construction of the new facility on that site.
The new space is ready to be occupied, Hylland said. He noted that, while no place is perfect, the county is fortunate that a property this size is available. The building has three points of access, which lends itself to three departments.
However, Hylland said, he wished it had more parking, but the staff will find ways to make it work, like using South 4th Avenue.
Lines questioned if the departments would be able to function at full capacity in the temporary space. Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Pouquette replied that they only had one concern: being in the permanent space in time for the 2024 presidential election. In the meantime, the temporary space would be adequate for the midterm election and the early voting process.
If they could not be in the new permanent space by the presidential election in 2024, then there would be a problem, Stallworth-Pouquette reiterated.
Reyes asked whether the space would accommodate the sizable equipment used by the Recorder’s Office and Election Services. As far as elections equipment, Tiffany Anderson, elections director, said they had identified space in the “secure part of the building” for anything that needs to be climate controlled. An exterior storage space will be used for things that do not need to be climate controlled, such as signs, sunshades, etc. The temporary space has plenty of storage as well as security in place, she added.