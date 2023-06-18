Calling it a “legal crossing crisis,” the Yuma County Board of Supervisors blasted the time it takes to cross the San Luis I Port of Entry from Mexico into the United States.
They criticized the closure of lanes, saying that long lines and shutdowns are causing Mexican legal crossers, who like to shop, eat at restaurants and do business in the U.S., to stay away, detrimentally impacting the economy.
The average wait times at the San Luis I Port of Entry have more than doubled in the last few weeks due to port shutdowns or the closing of more than four northbound lanes at a time. These closures are “disrupting our region’s cross border economic activity,” said Alejandro Figueroa, the county’s economic development and intergovernmental affairs director.
To bring attention to this issue, on May 26, Chairman Martin Porchas sent a letter to Yuma County’s congressional delegation, which includes senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, as well as congressmen Raul Grijalva and Paul Gosar.
The letter asked for their support in requesting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to process lawful travelers “expeditiously” through the San Luis I Port of Entry “while continuing to keep our nation safe,” Figueroa noted.
In addition, the governing group of the 4FrontED organization, comprised of Yuma County mayors and Porchas, also drafted a joint letter to the congressional delegation, requesting their “support in raising this important issue for local economy” through Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
Supervisor Tony Reyes voiced his support for the letter, agreeing that Mexican shoppers who like to go to Walmart and Sam’s Club and other U.S. stores are staying away because of the long lines at the border.
“Those lines out there, there’s no reason, really, that makes any sense to hold people who can come to this country legally, because of their fear, a (migrant) surge that didn’t happen, that is bound to maybe happen or not, but that that has really impacted the trade between these two countries,” he said.
Reyes also protested the border setup, which includes the use of concrete barriers to close crossing lanes. He understands the need for inspections, even double inspections, “but limiting the entrance to one or two lanes when you have six lanes available, seven or eight lanes available, is just unconscionable,” he noted.
He said he made that point to local border officials who told him that they got orders from “upstairs.” “Upstairs to me always means the Secretary or above. They should be made aware that that is unacceptable to us local officials at the border.”
He pointed out that the U.S. border cities as well as Yuma County and even the state are being impacted.
“While we’re dealing with both the migrant crisis, we’re forgetting that the people who legally want to come to this country shouldn’t be paying for this. We should not get punished for something that is out of our control,” Reyes said.
“People who lawfully can come to this country and the trade between these two countries that was already impacted by COVID-19 and is now being impacted by this border crisis, as we constantly call it. I think the crisis now has become a legal crossing crisis that essentially has no reason to be.”
He commended Porchas and the mayors for “banding together to make sure that this is addressed at the highest level.”
Porchas also denounced the lane closures, including SENTRI lanes. The Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the U.S. Participants may enter the United States by using dedicated primary lanes at border ports.
“I just crossed through Mexicali not too long ago, the Calexico Port of Entry there, and they all have the lanes open. We’re the only ones here that close. We have six lanes and two SENTRI and three of them are closed,” Porchas said.
“For the last two or three weeks, they’ve been completely closed. They close one SENTRI and open it whenever they want to. We’re the only ones that that’s happening to.”
Noting the port expansion project that recently got underway, Porchas added: “If taxpayers’ money is going to be invested, over $300 million for that port of entry, extend lines. I don’t care if we have 100 lines, but (if) only five are open, it’s just a waste of money.”
Reyes echoed Porchas, noting that he also crossed through the Calexico Port of Entry less than two weeks ago and it took him 25 minutes to cross.
“I tried to cross at San Luis. It took me two and a half hours to just go seven blocks, six blocks. And they closed it down for 45 minutes extra because they had somebody out there, it looked like a riot, and it was only one guy that was trying to make his point about getting across,” Reyes said, adding that “almost every damn delaying tactic they can think of, they try in San Luis, Arizona,” Reyes said.
Porchas noted that he hoped the letter to Mayorkas would make him aware of the issue.
“Hurry it up. That’s all I can say. Send it as soon as possible,” Reyes quipped. “Timing is of the essence here.”
Figueroa added that the letter had been sent.