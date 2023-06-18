Calling it a “legal crossing crisis,” the Yuma County Board of Supervisors blasted the time it takes to cross the San Luis I Port of Entry from Mexico into the United States.

They criticized the closure of lanes, saying that long lines and shutdowns are causing Mexican legal crossers, who like to shop, eat at restaurants and do business in the U.S., to stay away, detrimentally impacting the economy.

