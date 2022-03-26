The Yuma County Board of Supervisors decided to give a developer the benefit of the doubt and grant more time to comply with the schedule for development previously approved.
Noting that the last two years of the pandemic might have pushed the property owner behind schedule, the supervisors granted the extension for the property located at 1582 W. County 17½ St. in Somerton.
The property is under the same ownership as in 2020 when the rezoning application was processed. However, county staff have been unable to reach the property owner after repeated attempts by certified mail and email and through his agent.
The property owner did not appear at the supervisors meeting nor did any members of the public ask to speak during the public hearing.
In 2020, the board approved a request to rezone the 5 acres from Rural Area-5 Acre Minimum to Suburban Ranch-2 Acre Minimum. The intent of the rezoning was to split the property into two parcels for residential development.
The deadline to comply with the schedule for development was Dec. 21. As of Feb. 17, the schedule had not been completed.
The schedule called for the property to be split according to the site plan submitted by the applicant and construction of a 20-foot ingress/egress easement along the north property line.
Within a year of the land division permit, the schedule required approval of a grading permit to improve the ingress/egress easement with a gravel road.
The owner also needed certification from a licensed engineer confirming the road was constructed according to standards.
Lastly, the applicant had to provide irrigation and access to irrigation water prior to development of any of the existing parcels. The owner also had to submit a letter from the irrigation district confirming that a satisfactory irrigation system had been installed and the individual lots would have access to irrigation water.
The supervisors had the option to revert the zoning to the former classification, which is what staff had recommended. However, the supervisors pointed out the difficulties that have come with the pandemic and extended the schedule by a year.
The supervisors also took the following actions:
• Reappointed Page Misenhimer to the Yuma County Industrial Development Authority for a 6-year term that will expire on March 31, 2028. Misenhimer indicated his willingness to continue serving on the board.
• Appointed Ann-Marie Castillo, Colleen Marie Garza and Jane Ann Peabody as Precinct 25 Republican precinct committeemen. The Yuma County Republican Party submitted the names of the individuals to fill vacancies for terms that will expire on Oct. 1.
• Reappointed the following individuals to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission: Gladys Anaya, District 1; Rosalie Lines, District 2; Linda Elliot, District 3; and; Althea Evans, District 5. These appointments have term expirations in April and May 2026.
The commission consists of 10 members who act in an advisory capacity to the board and provide recommendations or reports in matters connected to county parks. Every two years, supervisors recommend five of the commissioners for reappointment or new appointments are made, with terms expiring in four years.