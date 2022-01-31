The Yuma County Board of Supervisors gave the go-ahead to proposed redistricting maps for supervisor and community college districts.
In May, the supervisors tasked a Redistricting Advisory Commission with redrawing supervisor and Arizona Western College district boundaries following the decennial census.
With the help of redistricting consultants, the commission presented one college district map and two supervisor district maps to solicit feedback from the public in a series of public hearings.
Based on the feedback, the commission developed maps for presentation to the board.
Consultant Doug Johnson, president of the National Demographics Corp., explained that the process, according to federal law, required a goal of equal population in each district, compliance with the Federal Voting Rights Act, and no racial gerrymandering.
“Race can be one of the factors but not the predominant factor,” Johnson noted.
In addition, the board adopted the guiding principle of representation (“one person, one vote”) and pledged to keep districts compact and contiguous; preserve political subdivisions, primarily the cities; and preserve communities of interest, such as neighborhoods.
They also vowed to keep the core base in each district the same as much as they could, “so folks that worked in past elections and networked with their neighbors and coordinated efforts in campaigns can continue to work and network with those networks and friends,” Johnson said.
They also pledged not to pair incumbents “so voters get to make the reelection decision” nor favor or disfavor an incumbent, candidate or party.
Each of the five supervisor districts must contain about 40,776 people. Each of the three college districts must contain about 67,960 people.
SUPERVISOR DISTRICTS
As for the current supervisor districts, the difference between the largest and smallest is 23.5%. “Because that’s above 10%, the lines do have to be redrawn to bring them closer to balance,” Johnson explained.
Currently, District 4 is the highest at 15% over the target population, and District 5 is the smallest with 8.33% under the target population.
“It’s not that District 5 shrunk. It’s that District 5 has not grown as fast as the other districts,” he noted.
After starting with about half a dozen maps, the commission presented two proposed supervisor maps that would bring the populations within 10% of the target. The maps have been dubbed the Gadsden Trade and Gadsden Plus because they involve trading a Gadsden pocket between Districts 1 and 4.
With Gadsden Plus, the casino and Orange Grove, a small residential neighborhood, including Cinco de Mayo and a couple of other small streets, would go into District 1.
Currently District 1 goes up to the north side of the county, west of the city of Yuma. The proposed maps show a more consolidated District 1, which follows major roads and borders. “This is much more compact,” Johnson explained, noting that Somerton is kept together again and is the focus of District 1,and still goes into southern Yuma as well.
District 2 is very similar to the current map, with only a population balancing along the eastern edge required.
Johnson noted that District 4 also becomes much more compact. “Because it is overpopulated currently, it just drops the northwestern population and becomes even more focused on San Luis.”
The Latino voting-age population percentages in Districts 1, 2 and 5 would essentially stay the same. District 1 now has 75% and would go down to 74%. District 2 is now 42% and would go down to 43%. District 5 is now 57% and would go up to 58%.
District 4 currently has a Latino voting-age population of 80%. The proposals take it up to 83%. “Obviously, that’s very high. That’s because San Luis is so heavily Latino. If we were to try to bring those numbers down it would involve splitting the city of San Luis, which is obviously something we want to avoid,” Johnson said.
COLLEGE DISTRICTS
The AWC districts require minimal changes. Districts 3, 4 and 5 are in Yuma County; Districts 1 and 2 in La Paz County.
Supervisor Martin Porchas questioned why La Paz County has only two college districts and Yuma County has three districts. Tiffany Anderson, elections director, explained that this decision was made when La Paz split from Yuma County in the 1980s.
Chairman Tony Reyes asked if anything can be done to make it more even. After Anderson referred the question to the county attorney, Reyes asked the Legal Department to figure it out.
Johnson noted that District 3 is “almost perfectly balanced,” while District 4 is 6% over the target population, and District 5 is under 6%.
The only change needed is to move a precinct from Area 4 to Area 5. “It would also have the advantage of making the district more compact,” Johnson said.
After his presentation, the consultant asked the supervisors for their feedback. Reyes noted that the changes were not surprising. “There wasn’t really a need for major changes, but the changes that were made look logical, they sound logical and the numbers work.”
Reyes also commended the commission for the “care and attention” they showed and keeping politics out of the process.
Commissioner Russell McCloud agreed that the “bipartisan effort … worked very, very well.”
Alicia Zermeno, commission chair, also reported a “very smooth process” and noted that when she served on the redistricting commission 10 years ago, it was a “very contentious” process.
“It has been a pleasure working with everyone. Everyone has had an opportunity to voice their opinions,” Zermeno said.
McCloud added that “the suggestion to move Gadsden into District 4 came from one of the commission members, and it was logical, it made sense.”
“We knew that you were going to react regarding Orange Grove, but we decided to take that risk anyway,” Zermeno joked with Reyes. “There have been differences of opinion, but in the end everyone did agree it was the best thing for the county to move those lines, just slight deviations.”
Reyes replied that he has no problem with moving Orange Grove from District 4, which he represents, into District 1, which is represented by Porchas. “I like that one a lot. It’s not a reflection of the Orange Grove area, just a reflection of how much he wants it,” Reyes said, pointing to Porchas.
The supervisors offered no other feedback or suggestions.
After choosing the final maps, the commission will present their recommendations. The deadline for adopting the final maps is July.
To view the interactive maps or for more information on the process, go to www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/redistricting.