Concerns about the traffic in Foothills led the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to recently deny a request by a subdivision developer.
The agent for the developer, Colvin Engineering, put a request into the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission to avoid a regulation that would require the developer to improve a section of a northbound/southbound road, Avenue 11 ¾ E or Henson Avenue. It’s a dirt road and lies one street to the east of Scottsdale Boulevard, which is the first street to the east of S. Fortuna road that runs north and south and connects to S. Frontage Road.
Craig Colvin, an engineer working on the development of the subdivision intended for low-income and first-time home buyers, said the problem he and the developers had is the road they’d be improving wouldn’t be improved enough to create a complete road into South Frontage Road. The adjacent land is owned by Arizona Public Service, so a complete street that connects the subdivisions to South Frontage Road would have to wait until APS wanted to develop their parcel.
Additionally, the land, two parcels to the south of the subdivision he’s helping develop, is more state land.
“All you’re going to be putting on this street until into the future if the state land develops is just half of that little subdivision that‘s only going to be two or three streets,” Colvin said. “There’s not much traffic coming up through here, but if you do, you’re funneling a lot of traffic into a small residential area.”
Colvin said he was under the impression that as the Foothills developed, major thoroughfares like South Frontage Road would gain more roads and have signs at every mile or half mile marker to direct traffic away and reduce congestion.
The developer, Nathan Heida, said he had worked as a contractor in similar development projects in Yuma County and could see what Colvin was talking about as far as funneling traffic into residential areas by connecting Hensen to South Frontage, which he said could be hazardous.
“I don’t know if stacking streets going out into South Frontage like that is a great idea. I see maybe more catastrophic failures down the road,” he said. “That as well as Hensen turning into a quick road down Frontage and people doing 60 all the way down that road.”
He also said that if they were to develop only a portion of Hensen and leave the rest undeveloped until APS wants to, its disuse would lead to neglect and junk accumulating next to the subdivisions.
“For us, it’s going to be a maintenance nightmare, for the homeowner it’s going to be a maintenance nightmare,” he said. “There’s going to be beds collecting, trash collecting, broken down cars.”
At the meeting, the supervisors had several reasons for wanting Hensen Avenue improved. Most of the supervisors said traffic on South Frontage Road was a problem and that they wanted more roads to connect to bigger streets to disperse the traffic on South Frontage and Scottsdale Drive.
For Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi, improving Hensen meant relieving Scottsdale Drive of rush hour commuters who live in the area, a problem she said she sees in her own district.
“If we don’t put a road on Hensen, then Scottsdale is going to take all that traffic that’s back in there,” she said. “We’re having that right now in the City of Yuma. There’s 16th Street, 24th Street, 32nd Street and 8th Street, and at five o’clock at night they are impossible to get down.”
Pancrazi said that the way to avoid this problem when more homes are developed in this part of the Foothills is to have multiple ways of entering and exiting the subdivisions.
Supervisors Darren Simmons, whose district covers the Foothills, said he already hears complaints that drivers avoiding traffic on Scottsdale Drive and South Fortuna Road will cut through residential areas in the Foothills.
“Scottsdale right now is catching the brunt of any traffic coming out of any subdivision that’s there currently,” Simmons said. “I deal with numerous issues as far as vehicles getting to Fortuna already from the subdivision by taking (E) 34th (place) and (E) 35th (place).”
Simmons said that Scottsdale needed another developed road nearby to catch traffic flowing toward Fortuna and South Frontage Road and away from the increasing number of homes in the Foothills.
“It scares me making Scottsdale the main exit point,” he said with Pancrazi adding that it’s the “only exit point.”
“We just need another outlet there, I believe, with all the development going on in there, “ he said. “Anything we can do to add another street in there, I believe we need to.”
Chairman Tony Reyes added that this is a normal requirement of developers in the area and said that though he understood the argument from the developers, it had problematic oversights.
“In theory, your presentation makes sense, but in reality, when you have an emergency, it’s always better to have more access to a subdivision than less,” he said to Colvin and Heida. “If for some reason, Scottsdale gets blocked off, there would basically be no way to get in and out of that subdivision.”
Reyes also said that the supervisors had an instinct in them to know that they should always add roads and streets to larger traffic flows whenever possible.
“It seems to me like we always have this problem where in the future, people ask us ‘Why didn’t you ask for a street down there?’” he said. “I think we have it ingrained in us that anytime that there’s a requirement for a road — if it’s able to be connected to another one or if it can be in the future — you’re always going to have people saying ‘why didn’t you do it when you had a chance?’”
He agreed with Heida that this case was unusual because of the concerns about South Frontage and the position of Hensen next to state land, which, like Heida said, could lead it to being abandoned. But, Reyes said that he saw too many reasons to require the developers to improve the street.
Precedent alone, Reyes said, was an important enough reason because if Heida didn’t develop this section, the private owners of the parcels to the north and south could have reason to avoid improving their sections of Hensen ave.
Supervisor McCloud said that the solution was to install signal lights at the intersection of Scottsdale drive and South Frontage Road because he agreed with Colvin and Heida that small streets shouldn’t lead into busy thoroughfares.
“I think it should be squeezed into signalized areas,” McCloud said about the rush hour traffic, which he said he didn’t see as much of a congestion threat. “And coming home at five o’clock, you’re not going to have a lot of congestion there because it’s going to be a right hand turn into Scottsdale and a right hand turn into the subdivision”
Javier Barraza, a senior planner for the Yuma County Planning and Zoning division, said that a traffic study was underway to determine if South Frontage needs help easing their traffic. Barraza also suggested that intersections between smaller roads and South Frontage could be turned into right turn onlys.
Simmons said he was doubtful right turn onlys will do anything because he sees many drivers in the Foothills ignore these. He admitted that even though Hensen could relieve Scottsdale Drive, South Frontage is still dangerous and traffic there is a problem.
Talking about what he’s seen from right turn onlys in the Foothills, Simmons said, “half of (drivers) will ignore them anyways and just go left. There’s no enforcement whatsoever. They’ll do what they want to do. The traffic on South Frontage, especially in the visitor season, is horrendous.”