The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday and expect to decide whether to install solar panels in six county parking lots.
The board has said in previous meetings that they’re committed to installing solar panels on the parking roofs at the Main Library, Foothills Library, Development Services, Adult Probation, Public Works buildings and the Juvenile Justice Center. County staff has been working with Solon, the company selling the solar panels, to figure out the best financing options.
The options for financing that the board has are to purchase the panel outright, lease them or to buy them after leasing them. The main concern members of the board voiced in the past was whether the county can maintain them long-term and whether Solon will be around if maintenance help is needed in the future.
The rest of the board’s agenda includes budget amendments for the superior and juvenile courts, engineering projects and updates on state legislative action affecting Yuma, though the state Legislature is currently adjourned.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Yuma County Government Facebook page and from Yuma 77 on the county website.