In a special session on Wednesday, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors signed a negotiated contract with ALLO Communications for buildout of a broadband middle-mile fiber network.
The board approved a master agreement for network design and construction services and a work order with a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Jonathan Lines the lone dissenter.
Lines explained why he voted against the agreement. “I felt that the last process was kind of muddied, and I wanted to make it a cleaner process, beyond reproach,” Lines told the Yuma Sun.
Attorney Barry Olsen, representing Gila Electronics, a wireless broadband communication company serving Yuma since the 1980s, also raised concerns with the process used to choose a contractor for the project. Gila Electronics submitted a proposal, but the county advised the company that it wasn’t qualified to build the network, which Gila disputed.
WANRack, a Kansas-based company that has built 65 miles of fiber serving school districts and hospital facilities in Yuma County, also previously questioned the process after not being selected for the project. WANRack, which has partnered with Google Fiber, has filed a lawsuit against Yuma County.
The project received five proposals, which were reviewed and scored by an evaluation team consisting of members of the Yuma County Broadband Task Force as well as outside technical experts. The task force includes Yuma County, Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., agriculture representatives, information technology experts and the state broadband director.
Three of the vendors were interviewed and then assessed on experience, approach to design, construction and project management, and the cost to build a middle-mile fiber and conduit backbone. Ultimately, the team recommended Nebraska-based ALLO Communications.
A staff report noted that a master agreement with ALLO and a work order had been negotiated and reviewed by legal counsel. Additional work orders may be added if and when additional funding is available.
The project must be completed in 36 months from the date of the work order.
The purpose of the middle-mile fiber backbone is to lower the barrier to entry for last-mile service providers and incentivize service to unserved and underserved areas of the county.
The supervisors, to address poor internet service in the county, declared broadband the top priority for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, and plans to use them toward the countywide broadband middle-mile fiber backbone.
Yuma County will own the middle-mile fiber backbone and contract with ALLO to operate, maintain and market the backbone in an “open access, competitively neutral, non-discriminatory manner.”
ALLO is also interested in providing fiber to residential and commercial users, which is called the “last mile” network. The contract indicates that the price to lease middle-mile network capacity will be the same for ALLO as for other interested last-mile providers and private networks.
ALLO’s estimated cost for 181 miles in length is $37.5 million. Yuma County has committed $20.7 million, about half of its total ARPA funding toward the project.
The county and ALLO will also seek state and federal grants to help fund the project, and the county will request that local municipalities contribute, using a portion of their ARPA funds or other funds.
The supervisors also authorized, with a 5-0 vote, an application to the Arizona Commerce Authority for a broadband development grant and a commitment of matching funds and maintenance costs for the Yuma County Broadband Project.
The Arizona Commerce Authority has announced funding opportunities for broadband development grants. Rural communities can apply for a maximum of $10 million for their broadband projects.
The grant requires a project must include the final-mile infrastructure development cost. Consequently, Yuma County’s middle-mile alone project alone is not eligible for this grant.
However, since the county is contracting with ALLO, the final-mile infrastructure service was included in the project proposal and the construction cost will go toward the cash match requirement.
The grant also calls for a 10% cash match, which may come from the private sector, and a commitment from the applicant to approve, accept and maintain the infrastructure project. The deadline for the grant application is Jan. 31, and the project must be completed within two years after award.