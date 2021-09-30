The Yuma County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request to change the use designation of agricultural land to commercial to make way for a storage facility and other future commercial uses, going against the Planning and Zoning recommendation of denial.
The commission voted 4-4, with some members opposed to the change because the property is in the middle of an agricultural area. Staff had also recommended denial of the request.
The supervisors held a minor amendment public hearing on the request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of 11E LLC, to change eight of 27 acres from agricultural/rural residential to regional commercial.
The developer also requested that the property located near the northwest corner of Highway 95 and Avenue 11E, across Fortuna Road in the Yuma Foothills area, be rezoned from Rural Area-20 Acre Minimum to General Commercial.
The intent is to allow the construction of the first phase of a storage facility for boats and recreational vehicles.
“The property has been an eyesore for many, many years. I’ve gone and cleaned it up. I’m in negotiations with a (convenience) store as we speak. I consider this the north gateway of Yuma and would like to clean it up a little bit and make it presentable and useful,” said Steve Ashley, property owner and developer.
Chairman Tony Reyes clarified that not all the commissioners voted to deny the recommendation and that a tie results in an automatic denial.
Javier Barraza, senior planner for the county, explained that staff and the commission recommended denial because they believe the land use needs to be consistent with the county’s established plans, which indicate that properties east of Pacific Avenue should be kept agricultural and semi rural.
“Plans are plans, and plans are meant to be changed,” said Kevin Dahl, the developer’s agent.
He noted that the southern portion of the property is already zoned commercial and the property is at the intersection of two major roads, Highway 95 and Fortuna Road.
“Zoning trumps land use,” Dahl said, noting that the property is meant to be developed and location is the “perfect place” for a storage facility. “What better buffer to farming than a storage facility?”
Dahl also noted that the property is “not prime ag land, this is sandy loam. This is not good soil to grow, so we’re not taking prime farmland out of production. It’s the worst soil you could farm on.”
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked about possible plans for a convenience store and hotel. Dahl had earlier told the Planning Commission that future construction may include a convenience mart, gas station, boat fix-it-place, restaurant and potentially a hotel. However, he now explained that those plans are “placekeepers” because the Arizona Department of Transportation, which is widening Highway 95, requested a plan for a traffic impact study.
Ashley noted that there are no plans for a hotel “at this time,” but they included all maximum uses they could think of for the ADOT traffic study.
Dahl added that the storage facility would be in the back part of the property, while other commercial uses would be in the front part, along Highway 95.
In the meantime, Dahl noted, the property had already been cleaned up and several old corrals removed.
Pancrazi also expressed reservations about putting commercial uses next to the Gila Gravity Main Canal “that feeds agriculture.” Dahl and Ashley pointed out that the storage facility would act as a buffer to the canal and bordered with a 15-foot masonry wall. Dahl earlier told the commission that they would be safe and follow Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and ADOT guidelines.
During the P&Z meeting, Commissioner Bobbi McDermott objected to the rezoning, stating that the intersection was dangerous and commercial uses would cause a major hazard.
Two residents also spoke in opposition, noting traffic concerns. Patricia Kenyon pointed out that the train stops traffic on Fortuna, which jams traffic at the intersection. Jodie Villa stated that Highway 95 could not handle any more traffic.
Dahl said that the developer, working with ADOT, had agreed to contribute the fourth leg of the intersection, the westbound right-turn lane into the property. Supervisor Jonathan Lines called it a “significant improvement.”
Reyes noted that “(development) will happen” on the property, being next to Highway 95.
Supervisor Darren Simmons said that he had planned to deny the requests but, after the discussion, had changed his mind. Although it would be a commercial venture, he thought the storage facility, along with the nearby Yuco Gin, would be a good buffer for agriculture.