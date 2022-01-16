After debating how best to use the funds, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors prioritized projects proposed for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant application to the Arizona Department of Housing.
Yuma County shares the CDBG Regional Account allocation with San Luis, Somerton and Wellton, with two entities sharing the allocation 50/50 in alternating years.
Yuma County and Wellton will share the 2022 allocation. The exact amount for 2022 is not known at this time, but the 2021 allocation split between San Luis and Somerton was $540,171 each.
The county can submit three projects, but staff proposed four projects in case one of the others falls through.
The top projects recommended by staff include expansion of the Catholic Community Services Safe House, a domestic violence shelter. Funds would be used to expand the shelter by adding three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a meeting room. The estimated cost is $200,000.
Another project is purchasing and installing street lighting along 5th Street. Staff estimated the cost at $200,000, but staff is still researching costs and the pros and cons of solar lighting.
The other project is using $225,000 to construct the Foothills Multipurpose Complex ADA Playground.
The backup project would be using funds to rehabilitate five owner-occupied homes.
In addition, the county would set aside 18%, or $97,200, for administrative costs and contingencies.
With the projects totaling $625,000, Chairman Tony Reyes questioned if it would be wise to lower the administration fee to free up more money for the projects. Nancy Ngai, community planning coordinator, noted that more than ever, with increasing construction costs, it’s “crucial” to have a contingency fund in place.
A lot of the debate centered on which kind of projects benefit the most residents. Supervisor Martin Porchas expressed a desire to fund projects that impact residents more directly, such as improving neighborhoods with lighting and sidewalks. For Porchas, the 5th Street lighting project would do that.
Reyes noted that the county typically uses CDBG funds to benefit residents in general rather than specific areas. Nonprofits help an array of residents from throughout the county, he said.
However, Reyes added, he would support the 5th Street lighting project if the other board members agreed.
Porchas noted that the neighborhood, a county island, has more than 700 homes with no street lighting. He urged the other board members not to leave these residents “on their own.” In addition, he said, the project meets two of the criteria of the grant program: it would eliminate a blighted area and benefit low- to moderate-income residents.
Grants Administrator Veronica Garcia explained that projects must meet one of three objectives: prevent or eliminate slum or blighted areas, address an urgent or emergency community need or benefit low- to moderate-income residents.
Ngai pointed out that if the county moves forward with the lighting project, it would also be assuming costs of maintaining the lights.
Reyes noted the county does not typically fund projects that have follow-up costs and cautioned that it might set a precedent.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi suggested that the neighborhood form an improvement district to pay for the maintenance.
County Engineer Frank Sanchez pointed out other associated costs, such as acquiring right-of-way property since 5th Street is currently too narrow to accommodate the lights.
Reyes then directed staff to conduct further research to better pinpoint the costs of the lighting project.
Supervisor Darren Simmons said he supports the Foothills park project because it would benefit that entire community, but he acknowledged that 5th Street needs help because it gets “scary dark” at night. However, Simmons suggested that if the project is too costly to do at this time, the county can start laying down the groundwork for possibly funding it in the next round of grants two years from now.
Staff will bring back the projects with the requested additional details in April. A second public hearing has been tentatively set for April 18.
The applications are due May 20. The county expects to receive the funding, via the Western Arizona Council of Governments, toward the end of 2022 or possibly beginning of 2023.
The state receives CDBG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and distributes it via the council of governments to communities in Arizona.