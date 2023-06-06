At the request of the applicant, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors postponed to Aug. 7 a request for a special use permit for a handling and hazardous waste storage facility.

The applicant asked that the request be continued in order to hold a meeting with concerned officials and citizens. The community meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Aldrich Hall, 2351 W. 26th St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you