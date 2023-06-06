At the request of the applicant, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors postponed to Aug. 7 a request for a special use permit for a handling and hazardous waste storage facility.
The applicant asked that the request be continued in order to hold a meeting with concerned officials and citizens. The community meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Aldrich Hall, 2351 W. 26th St.
Syd-Cole Properties is seeking a permit allowing the handling and storage of hazardous waste on a 4.75- acre parcel located at 2264 E. 13th St., just outside the Yuma city limits. The property is zoned Heavy Industrial-1 Acre Minimum.
Many government officials and first responders have objected to the permit, citing the proximity to residential areas, agricultural fields, Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex and Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center.
Cameron Brother Companies, which represents seven farming companies and with property close to the proposed facility, submitted a letter expressing “strong opposition” due to potential contamination to crops, which could result in “devastating” financial loss.
The Planning and Zoning Commission earlier voted 6-2 to recommend approval of the permit. County staff concurred, citing approved permits from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Syd-Cole Properties currently operates an existing non-hazardous solid waste transfer facility on the parcel. The permit would allow the company to accept flammable and combustible materials, contaminated soil, universal wastes, metal-containing filter cake and other wastes.
This waste would be transported in “sealed and secure” containers and stored on concrete pads or hazardous waste management units. The pads, one of which already exists, would be sloped and constructed with curbs for containment and removal of any spills or other releases.
Most of those opposed have pointed to the potential of accidents, leaks and spills and expressed concerns specifically with the location.
Six members of the Yuma City Council submitted a letter in opposition, with Mayor Doug Nicholls recusing himself due to a conflict. The letter noted that the facility is “proposed for the wrong location, far from any City designated hazardous waste trucking route and too near residential and agricultural properties.”
Although the board postponed the decision, the members gave those who signed up to speak at the meeting the choice of voicing their thoughts or waiting until the August meeting. Several chose to still speak on Monday
“Granting this special use permit would increase the likelihood of a hazardous waste disaster in our community,” Rural Metro Fire Marshal Cori Schultz said. “Highly populated areas such as the PAAC (Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex), the mall, the mission, commercial and residential properties, as well as the river and casino, are all within close proximity to this property. Please consider every Yuma County resident to be more important than processing and neighboring state’s hazardous waste.”
Yuma Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin pointed out the existing water source, which she called insufficient as it would allow for only 12 minutes of fighting a fire, with no new sources proposed.
She also expressed concerns that the water used to fight fires will become contaminated. “Where will the contaminated firefighting water runoff end up? When you put water on fire, it’s going to be contaminated by all that waste, and that contaminated water has to go somewhere,” Franklin said.
“Arizona shouldn’t be California’s dumping grounds for waste,” she added. “I’m asking you to please protect our farmland, river resources and the lives of so many people that live and work adjacent to this property.”
David Padilla, president of United Yuma Firefighters, representing 170 firefighters in Yuma County, shared concerns from the “boots on the ground,” noting that their main worry is that accidents in such a densely populated location would require mass evacuations.
“Accidents such as leaks, spills or equipment failures can lead to the release of the substances into the environment. Incidents like this that occur in your population centers like Yuma Palms Parkway, potentially expose thousands of Yuma residents to harmful chemicals, causing injury, health issues or even fatalities,” Padilla said.
He also noted the potential for accidents while transporting hazardous waste through these areas.
Yuma City Attorney Richard Files also protested the site, citing particular concerns with a water well 60 feet away. “The water table in that area, it’s farmland,” he noted.
Files explained that the well water flows to another pipeline that empties into the Colorado River in the East Wetlands. “I cannot believe that this was not an oversight,” he said of the ADEQ.
Gene Dalbey, a community advocate, stated: “My understanding of the human condition is that failure is possible. Failure does happen, and I would certainly hate to see this happen in Yuma, Arizona, and the consequences that may result because of it.”
Mike Erfert, a recently retired public safety officer, noted the risk of transporting and storing hazardous materials. “We’re not talking a little bit here. We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of not gallons, not pounds, but tons of hazardous materials on an annual basis cycling through,” Erfert said. “It was a bad location today. It’s a bad location in July. It’ll be a bad location in August. Hundreds of thousands of tons of hazardous materials. What could possibly go wrong?”
The applicant’s representative, Barry Olsen, previously explained that this would not be a permanent storage facility, but rather a transfer facility that would ship the waste out to disposal facilities in other states.
Olsen noted that Arizona does not have a hazardous waste facility and that several local entities, including the military bases, agriculture industry, cities, county and even households produce hazardous waste that needs to be handled and transported.
The proposed location “makes sense” because it’s close to the freeway and railway, making it an “ideal” for transportation. He also pointed out that Syd-Cole has been operating in Yuma County since 2005 with no accidents.