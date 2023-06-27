The Yuma County Board of Supervisors agreed with staff’s recommendation to refer a property owner to Superior Court in a case involving a “junky” property.
Carlos Gonzalez, senior deputy zoning inspector, requested that two zoning violation cases be referred to the County Attorney’s Office so that he may seek an order of abatement against the property owner.
An order of abatement through the court system would require the property owner to clean up his property or face more serious consequences.
Yuma County has opened three cases against Shire Thomas Cain for violations at 12365 E. 38th Place. The first case was opened in 2021 due to a complaint of junk on the property. However, Cain was found to be in compliance and closed.
The two most recent cases were opened in 2022 due to complaints of junk and storage of a boat in the front yard. In one case, the county allegedly found inoperable vehicles, automobile parts, tires and trash and a boat stored in the front yard.
In the other case, the county reportedly found an inoperable vehicle, several automotive engines and parts and a boat stored in the front yard.
County staff recommended an order of abatement “due to the ongoing and repetitive violations and the impact upon the neighborhood.”
The cases have gone before the hearing officer twice. In one case, Cain was found to be in violation on March 4, 2022. A hearing was held May 5, 2022, with the defendant served but not present. The hearing officer found Cain in violation of the zoning ordinance as alleged in the complaint and imposed a civil sanction of $250.
The hearing officer held a hearing to determine compliance on July 7. Cain again did not show up for the hearing. The hearing officer determined the defendant failed to correct all zoning violations previously determined to exist. The civil sanction previously imposed remained in place and the case was closed.
In the other case, complaint charges were issued on Nov. 10. In a Jan. 5 hearing, with Cain served and present, the hearing officer found him in violation of the zoning ordinance as alleged in the complaint and imposed a civil sanction of $150.
The hearing officer held a hearing to determine compliance on Feb. 2, during which Cain was served but did not show up. The hearing officer determined he failed to correct all zoning violations and scheduled the case for another hearing to determine compliance on April 6.
With Cain again not showing up, the hearing officer determined he failed to correct all zoning violations. The civil sanction previously imposed remained in place and the case was closed.
The supervisors declined to hear more details, and immediately agreed with staff’s recommendation to refer the case to the county attorney for action in Superior Court.
“I think it goes back to the policy that we tried to adopt, to try to move these processes quicker,” Supervisor Tony Reyes said. “I mean, people complain that they make a complaint and it takes forever for anything to ever happen. So to me, I don’t need to be reminded that this thing’s got to move forward. I don’t have to hear the case again. I’ll make a motion.”
In other action, the supervisors approved the following items:
• The purchase of $223,572 in playground equipment and shade structures and $163,977 in other amenities from Dave Bang Associates for the Yuma County Foothills Community Park.
• Declared as surplus and authorized the sale for $1 a 2014 Cimline Model 410D crack seal machine to Wellton. The Public Works Department replaced the 9-year-old machine with a new 2022 Crafco SuperShot 250DC crack seal machine in July. The department wanted to sell the old machine to Wellton to help in fulfilling the mission of improving the roadways within the town.
• An intergovernmental agreement between the Arizona Department of Health Services and Yuma County Public Health Services District for immigrant emergency care and testing, effective Dec. 1, 2022, through Nov. 30, 2027, funded with a $250,000 grant.
• Appointment of Roxanna Sanchez as deputy zoning inspector and Carlos Gonzalez as senior deputy zoning inspector. Both work for the Zoning Enforcement Section of the Planning and Zoning Division, and their appointment by the board is necessary for them to sign violation notices and other official notices as required for the fulfillment of their duties.
• Declared the official county newspaper to be the Yuma Sun for all advertising, publications and printing required to be done or made by all departments of county government, for the period July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.