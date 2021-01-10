With revenues doing better than expected, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 4 approved employee raises retroactive to July.
The supervisors adopted an amended resolution on the consent agenda that authorizes $235,713 in adjustments to personnel compensation as well as other expenses totaling $65,709.
On Dec. 7, Gil Villegas, chief financial officer, in an update regarding revenues received during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which started in July, told the supervisors that revenue collections have been showing better-than-expected patterns.
Due to fears that revenues would drop considerably due to the pandemic, the board earlier in the fiscal year had made salary adjustments effective to Jan. 1, but after Villega’s presentation, the board lifted the self-imposed sequestration of certain expenditures, including the raises, and changed the effective date to Dec. 8. However, the adopted resolution made them retroactive to the first full pay period in July.
The county’s other major funds and special revenue funds are also experiencing higher than anticipated revenues, Villegas noted.
Special revenue funds totaling $65,709 released by the supervisors cover a gamut of expenses from the Attorney’s Office, Clerk of the Superior Court, Health District, Jail District, Juvenile Court, Library District and Public Works.
Villegas reported that local sales taxes are trending 32% above last year and state shared tax revenues are at 18% above last year. Property tax revenues, after the first payment due on Nov 1, show no reduction in collection levels. About 37% of the levy has been collected, 0.3% above the prior fiscal year.
As part of the regular county step pay plan, the pay scale will increase by about 1%. Funding of half a step is provided for “Meets” or “Exceeds” for the performance evaluation program, effective on the first full pay period following the employee’s anniversary date.
Funding of half a step is available for up to 10% of total budget-approved full-time employee count per office or department for employees who meet the “Exceptional Incentive Policy” criteria.
All full-time and part-time employees are eligible for the county pay adjustment. Temporary employees and elected officials are not eligible for the pay adjustments. Employees who are at the maximum salary of their grade will remain on the established step on the adopted pay scale.
COUNTY CREATES NEW POSITION
In other action, the supervisors adopted a budget amendment resolution authorizing one full-time family support specialist position for the Juvenile Court Department at a cost of $51,860 in salary and employee-related expenses and $1,590 in operational expenses.
The county has received funding for the Title IV-E Foster Care Program from the State Supreme Court . These funds allow the creation of a family support specialist position for the Yuma County Juvenile Court Department, a staff report explained.
This family support specialist will be involved with the Dependency Parent Support Program in facilitating a Dependency 101 class. The program is designed to educate and support new parents involved in the Child Welfare System to better navigate the dependency process and to promote timely permanency planning for the dependent youth. The future of this position is contingent on availability of special revenue funds, the report noted.
The new position is necessary to bring back the Dependency Support Support Program, which was short-lived due to a loss of funding. Tim Hardy, director of Juvenile Court Services, explained that the program is needed because parents, relatives and foster parents are often lost in the court process and do not have a resource that they can turn to for questions and assistance.
“This is not due to professionals being unwilling to help, but instead, due to a system that is currently overwhelmed and a welfare and provider network that suffers from constant turnover in personnel, especially in rural areas. This turnover results in delays in treatment progress, both for the youth in care and the reunification effort with parents or potential guardians,” Hardy said.
The newly created position will facilitate a Dependency 101 class, a two-hour informational session designed “not just to teach parents to navigate the process, but also to provide parents with the tools and resources intended to increase empowerment, engagement and self-advocacy,” he added.
The family support specialist will also educate parents on external resources in the community needed to successfully comply with the case plan.
In addition, Juvenile Court Services developed a parent mentor model in which volunteer parents who have successfully navigated the Child Welfare System work with parents who are newly involved in the system. The family support specialist will actively recruit volunteers who meet specific criteria and are willing to participate in specialized training designed for parent mentors, “but most importantly, volunteers who demonstrate willingness and eagerness to help new parents. Our goal in the future is to recruit and train successful parents to be part of this initiative,” Hardy said.