Arizona Republicans Mark Finchem, who is the GOP nominee for secretary of state, and gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake chat at Gov. Doug Ducey’s State of the State address at the state capitol in Phoenix in January.

 File photo by Howard Fischer./Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX – Maricopa supervisors are turning the legal tables on the state’s two top Republican election deniers, asking a judge to impose financial sanctions on them and their lawyers.

Emily Crager, an attorney for the board, said the lawsuit filed by gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, the GOP nominee for secretary of state, seeking to ban the use of ballot counting machines is full of claims that are demonstrably false.

