A proposed Del Sol Supermarket in the Foothills received unanimous support from the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, with the officials noting that a grocery store is needed in the Foothills Boulevard area.
The proposed store, with 30,000 to 35,000 square feet of floor area, would be built at 11737 S. Foothills Blvd. The property is currently occupied by the Desert River Spa and RV Resort, formerly the Schechert Family Aquatics. Desert River closed last year after the owner reported that the COVID-19 pandemic closure proved “too much.”
“This is something that has been wanted out in the Foothills for quite some time, over on Foothills Boulevard, a small family grocery store for the public to use,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said. “I’m glad to see it happening because the property that’s there is really starting to fall into a state of disrepair and overgrowth. It will look nice.”
Andres Salcido of Del Sol parent company Factor Sales requested a change to the land use designation of the 3.67-acre parcel from local commercial to regional commercial and the rezoning of the parcel from manufactured home subdivision-20,000 square feet minimum to general commercial.
The Planning and Zoning Commission in November recommended approval of the two requests from Factor Sales. The requests were on the supervisors’ planning and zoning agenda on Dec. 21.
The board held a public hearing, but no members of the public were present to address the issue. In addition, the county did not receive any comments in support or in opposition, staff said. However, the proposal has gotten an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the public on social media.
Supervisor Russell McCloud reminded the board that about 10 years ago the board decided that in the long run they wanted commercial development along the Foothills Boulevard corridor.
“You may wonder, why a grocery store there with homes nearby? That’s why. That whole corridor there should eventually become commercial,” McCloud said.
The Foothills Boulevard at one time consisted of all residential properties. “Over time they have been purchased and turned into commercial and that was purposeful by the board,” he added.
Javier Barraza, senior planner, explained that the current land use designation doesn’t allow for a grocery store and that’s why rezoning is required. The existing land use designation supports commercial establishments up to 6,000 square feet of gross floor area. Since the proposed grocery store would be 30,000 to 35,000 square feet of gross floor area, an amendment to the land use designation was required to allow the rezoning.
“I’m actually looking forward to getting something like this done. I’m sure with all that development out in the Foothills, this is one of those businesses that is highly needed,” Chairman Tony Reyes said, noting that “services are really far away” from some residential areas.
“Good plan,” Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi added.
Staff recommended approval of both requests, with certain conditions, including the completion of a traffic study and for the improvements required by the traffic study to be constructed within one year of approval by the supervisors. The developer agreed to all conditions.
The Planning Commission recommendation approval of the land use designation change based on compatibility with adjoining land use designations, existing land uses and zoning. Additionally, the commission agreed that the proposed change is “logical and harmonious” with the land use pattern of the area.
In other action, the supervisors also approved a request from Diego Torres, agent for Marco and Patricia Tellez, to rezone a five-acre parcel located at 1582 W. County 17½ St. in Somerton, from Rural Area-5 acre minimum to Suburban Ranch-2 acre minimum. The intent is to divide the five acres into two parcels for residential development.
The board also approved a request from Ed Foster of Hacienda Homes for a special use permit to allow a 1,140-square-foot site-built home as an accessory dwelling unit on a 1.89-acre parcel, located at 3538 E. Corso Cavallo Lane in Yuma and zoned low density residential-40,000 square feet minimum. The principal residence is currently under construction in the Tuscan Ranch subdivision. The second home would be for the property owner’s mother-in-law.
The county did not receive any letters of opposition or support from surrounding property owners.
Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma asked the board to deny the request, noting that the property is less than a mile from the Barry M. Goldwater Range buffer zone.
“I don’t understand the objection,” McCloud said, pointing out that before the property owner combined the lots, they could have built two homes.
Antonio Martinez, community liaison specialist at MCAS Yuma, replied that the military base was only trying to protect residents.
No members of the public spoke during the public hearings for these two requests.