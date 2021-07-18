The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will mull a transfer site fee proposal and pandemic relief funds during its Monday meeting.
The board will accept public comments on a proposal to start charging fees for use of the solid waste transfer sites, which have always been free of charge. The supervisors will hold the hearing at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
After two years of operating in the red, the county is considering charging fees as a way to offset the deficit. Residents drop off trash at the sites, and the county takes the trash to local landfills.
Joshua Scott, director of public works, previously said that the county projects more customers with much more trash will use the transfer stations in the next 10 years, causing the deficit to increase.
The supervisors, if they approve the fees, may choose to charge by waste type and a blended fee for all waste types. The waste-type fee proposal calls for charging $6 per load for household waste, which would cover the county’s disposal cost of $547,794; $5 per load for rocks and concrete, covering the disposal cost of $17,918; $9 per load for green waste, covering the disposal cost of $29,638; and $1 per appliance, covering the disposal cost of $1,669.
The proposed blended fee is $6 per load or appliance.
However, the supervisors worry that fees will result in more trash being illegally dumped in the desert although they have noted that the county originally opened the transfer stations as a way to stop illegal dumping, but it continues even though the service is free.
In other action, the supervisors will also hear an update on the pandemic relief funds expected as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. They will discuss and potentially identify potential projects and programs in which the county should invest the funds. Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas concluded that the county cannot apply ARPA funds for replacing revenue after using two different calculation methods.
The board previously identified the need for high-speed, accessible and reliable broadband as a high priority throughout the county. The board also allocated funds in the fiscal year 2021/22 budget for a loan to the Greater Yuma Port Authority for the buildout of remaining vacant lots in the Magrino Industrial Park.
The agenda also includes the following items:
• A request by the county school superintendent for a separate tax levy due to cash deficit from prior year taxes. The superintendent has asked for approval of a tax rate that would result in a levy of $284,194 for the Hyder Elementary School District No. 16 and $226,114 for the Antelope Union High School District No. 50. The county assessor advised the superintendent that the property values for both Hyder and Antelope school districts were considerably lower than previously assessed due to the reduction in valuation for the Agua Caliente Solar plant.
• An update by Airport Director Gladys Brown on activities of the Yuma International Airport.
– The 2022 legislative proposals to be submitted by Yuma County for consideration at the annual County Supervisors Association Legislative Summit to be held Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.
• Publication authorization of the “Notice of Intent to Grant Franchise and License” to Rancheros Bonitos Water Company and set Aug. 16 as the date to consider renewing the license for 25 years. The water company currently serves 76 parcels in the Rancheros Bonitos subdivision in its service area between County 14th and County 15th Street and Avenue 3 3/4 E and Avenue 4 1/2 E.
• A $150,116 construction contract for the Yuma East Mesa and Desert Air Subdivision Speed Cushions Project to Cemex Construction Materials South.
• Approval of the construction plans and authorization to advertise for bids for the County 12th Street: Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E Reconstruction Project
• A request by the Yuma County Workforce Development Board, operated by Arizona@Work, for approval of the amended Yuma County One-Stop Memorandum of Understanding 2020-2023, which describes Arizona@Work’s cooperative workforce training, employment and economic development.
The meeting will air live on Facebook. To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/board-of-supervisors/meetings.