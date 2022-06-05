The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will bid farewell to County Administrator Susan Thorpe, who announced her retirement effective June 7. Thorpe has worked for Yuma County for more than six years.
The supervisors are expected to appoint Deputy County Administrator Ian McGaughey as her replacement and authorize the negotiation of his contract and salary. After interviewing McGaughey and Planning Director Maggie Castro, a recruitment committee chose McGaughey for the position. However, the supervisors will have the final say.
In related action, the supervisors will likely appoint McGaughey as the interim county administrator, until his contract is finalized, as well as the clerk of the board. The supervisors are also expected to appoint McGaughey to represent the county on the board of directors of the Yuma County Intergovernmental Transportation Authority and the Greater Yuma Port Authority.
In other action, the supervisors will consider a network operations and maintenance agreement with ALLO Communications for the county’s Broadband Middle Mile Fiber Network. The county committed $20.7 million, one half of its $41 million allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act, to the broadband network. The supervisors previously approved a master agreement with ALLO for the design and construction of the countywide middle-mile fiber backbone.
The supervisors will also consider approving the salary for the position of constable justice of the peace No. 1 at the minimum statutory amount of $48,294 or an amount requested by chief deputy constable of $52,000, or another amount, in accordance with state law.
The board will also receive an update on COVID-19 and activities occurring at the international border that involve or affect County Health and Emergency Management.
In addition, the consent calendar contains the following items to be considered by the supervisors:
• A $415,300 fee proposal from Kitchell CEM for the design and pre-construction phase of the new County Administration Building to be located at 197 S. Main St.
• The $152,735 purchase of custodial equipment from Waxie Sanitary Supply.
• A $241,800 grant contract for immunization services between the Arizona Department of Health Services and Yuma County Public Health Services District. The intent of the funds is to provide immunization-related services to reach the national immunization goals and objectives as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
• A Juvenile Court funding increase for the Family Counseling Program for fiscal year 2021-22. Juvenile Court has received an additional $6,068 for the program from the Administrative Office of the Courts with a county match of $1,512.
• A $10,024 grant award from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission to fund COVID-19 supplies used by the Juvenile Court Center.
• Acceptance of $16,579, the remaining balance of the award from the ACJC Arizona Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
• Reappointment of Jonathan Dinsmore, Brenda Howell, Karen Johnson and Clint Osborn to the University of Arizona/Cooperative Extension Advisory Board.
• Reappointments of Samuel Loveless, Tonya Tucker and Antonio Zuniga to represent the business sector and the reappointment of Daniel Corr to represent the education and training sector on the Local Workforce Development Board.
• Appointment of Carly M. Sandoval as the weekend and holiday initial appearance master and as the civil traffic and small claims hearing officer for fiscal year 2022-23.
• Justice Court Precinct One appointments of Darci D. Weede as full-time pro tempore and Manuel Figueroa, Nohemy Echavarria and Yolanda V. Torok as part-time pro tempore.
• Appointment of attorney Kathryn Stocking-Tate as judge pro tempore for Superior Court in Yuma County.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Sessions typically stream live on Facebook.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email to publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. Emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
View the complete agenda and staff reports tinyurl.com/3jn4wbp5.