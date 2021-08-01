The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider increasing the amount paid to the agency charged with administering the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Currently, the contract with the Western Arizona Council of Governments allows 8.5% of the funds awarded to eligible applicants as an administration fee for WACOG’s service. Since the demand for the program and the average amount of assistance is not what was expected at the program’s inception, the fees paid to WACOG has been “relatively small,” totaling $44,628 for March through May.
WACOG indicated that the agency has incurred a deficit of $30,000, as many more applications are processed than are actually eligible and approved. The program only allows payment on final approved applications. Staff suggests increasing the percentage to 10% or 15%.
The supervisors will also consider a $294,976 contract with Arcadis US for project management services during construction of the new administration facility at 197 S. Main St. Arcadis US would provide budget tracking, monthly updates, oversight through the design phase, cost estimating, construction management and more.
Also on the agenda is a $2.2 million contract with BWS Architects for architectural and engineering services for the design of the facility.
Under the planning and zoning agenda, the supervisors will mull a proposal to limit the number of hearings to determine compliance in zoning violation cases to a maximum of two and require the second hearing to take place no longer than 180 days from the first hearing. The P&Z Commission has recommended approval.
The P&Z agenda also contains a hearing on a request to rezone two parcels totaling 10 acres from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum. The parcels are located in the vicinity of Sierra Sands Avenue and County 15th Street in Yuma. Staff recommends that the board deny the request as the applicant withdrew this request to pursue a rezoning for a Planned Development Zoning District.
In addition, the P&Z agenda includes a special use permit request to allow a solar power generating facility on a 40-acre parcel zoned Rural Area-40 Acre Minimum. The property is located at the northeast corner of the alignments of Avenue 73½ E and North County 14½ Street in Dateland.
In other action, James Schuessler, president and CEO of the Yuma Multiversity Campus, is scheduled to present an update on the organization’s activities.
The consent calendar includes the following items:
– Setting a public hearing for Sept. 8, at 9 a.m., to receive comments on the proposed amendment to the fee schedule for the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
– Accept a $2.07 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the county’s Health District for the implementation of the Yuma County Health Literacy and Equity Program, with the goal for advancing health literacy. A companion resolution would approve the addition of seven full-time positions to run the program.
– A resolution that authorizes the addition of a full-time substance abuse counselor to the Juvenile Treatment Fund at a salary of $53,352 and employee-related expenses of $19,106.
– The purchase of a new 2019 Mack roll-off truck from Vanguard Truck Centers for $171,000.
– An agreement between the Yuma County Recorder and Hyder Elementary School District No. 16, Yuma County Pest Abatement District, and Yuma Union High School District for election services through Dec. 31, 2025, with automatic renewals for another five-year term.
The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. The meeting will also air live on Facebook.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/board-of-supervisors/meetings.