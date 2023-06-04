A controversial special use permit request will come before the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday. The board will hold a public hearing before making a decision.

Syd-Cole Properties seeks a permit allowing the handling and storage of hazardous waste on a 4.75- acre parcel located at 2264 E. 13th St., just outside the Yuma city limits, and zoned Heavy Industrial-1 Acre Minimum.

