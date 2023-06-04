A controversial special use permit request will come before the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday. The board will hold a public hearing before making a decision.
Syd-Cole Properties seeks a permit allowing the handling and storage of hazardous waste on a 4.75- acre parcel located at 2264 E. 13th St., just outside the Yuma city limits, and zoned Heavy Industrial-1 Acre Minimum.
After a slew of objections from city government officials and first responders, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-2 to recommend approval of the permit. Staff concurs with the commission’s recommendation of approval.
The supervisors will also be asked to consider the following Planning and Zoning cases:
• A request to rezone 10 acres located at 17295 S. Avenue B½ in Somerton from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Ranch-2 Acre Minimum. The intent is to split the property into one parcel of four acres and three parcels of two acres.
• A request to rezone 35,283 square feet located at 671 S. El Prado Road in Yuma from Low Density Residential-20,000 Square Feet Minimum to Low Density Residential-15,000 Square Feet Minimum. The intent is to split the property into two parcels to allow for residential development.
In other action, the supervisors will decide whether to:
• Grant an extension of two years to Mina de Fortuna LLC to comply with a previously approved schedule for development or revert the property to its former Recreational Vehicle Park zoning. The property is located on the south side of County 10th Street (Masterson Avenue) on the west side of Foothills North and Foothills North No. 2 subdivisions.
• Refer two hearing officer cases to the county attorney with the purpose of obtaining an order of abatement in Superior Court against Shire Thomas Cain for property located at 12365 E. 38th Place. The violation allegations include having junk on the property consisting of an inoperable vehicle, several automotive engines and parts, and the storage of a boat in the front yard.
The agenda also calls for a presentation from the Arizona Public Service Company regarding 2023 Summer Preparedness and updates on state and federal legislative issues.
In addition, the board will consider the following consent calendar items:
• A $831,811 contract with Level 3 Audio Visual of Mesa for the procurement, purchase, installation and integration of all audio, video and communications systems in the new Yuma County Administration Services building.
• An agreement with the Tacna Volunteer Fire Department for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds of $107,000 for the purchase of firefighter safety gear, supplies and fire engine equipment.
• The $223,572 purchase of playground equipment and shade structures for the Foothills County Park with grant funds and the $163,977 purchase of necessary amenities with Arizona Parks and Trails grant and general funds.
• The $446,288 purchase, paid over three years, and implementation of Varonis Data Security.
• An intergovernmental agreement between the Arizona Department of Health Services and Yuma County Public Health Services District for immigrant emergency care and testing, effective Dec. 1, 2022, through Nov. 30, 2027, funded with a $250,000 grant.
• Declare the Yuma Sun the official county newspaper for all advertising, publications and printing from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
After the regular session, the board will hold a work session to decide how the Engineering Department reviews and approves encroachment work on roadways that involve total closure of a roadway or intersection.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.