The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will discuss what the county will do with its share of coronavirus relief and recovery dollars and the tentative budget for 2020-2021 during a meeting starting at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
Yuma County is being allocated $7.02 million under a new fund established by the Governor’s Office called the AZCares Fund. The state will provide more details about eligible expenditures in the coming days and weeks.
“Because the county is considering its Tentative Budget on June 1, it is prudent for the Board of Supervisors to discuss and provide direction on these funds as they may be related to the Tentative Budget prior to its adoption,” states the staff report.
In related action, the agenda also calls for a discussion and possible action regarding COVID-19 updates and activities.
During the budget discussion, the supervisors may adopt the tentative budget and set the date and time for a combined public hearing on the budget and property tax levy.
The tentative budget includes a property tax levy at a combined county tax rate of $3.6638, which is a reduction of $0.0206 from 2019-2020. Staff recommends the hearing for 9 a.m. June 22.
As the Yuma County Housing Governing Board, the supervisors will hold a hearing to allow the public to comment on the Yuma County Housing Department Capital Fund Program Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2020 and the Capital Fund Program 5-Year Action Plan for 2020-2024.
In compliance with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Housing Department has made revisions to the 5-year plan, which is available for public review at Valley Vista Apartments, 2050 W. Main St., Somerton, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The public may attend the hearing to discuss this plan or send comments to the Supervisors’ Office, 198 S. Main St., Yuma, AZ 85364 before 9 a.m. Monday.
Under the consent calendar, the supervisors will consider a $242,726 purchase of license plate reader equipment from Vigilant Solutions for the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office as well as several actions related to the Free Library District, including appointments and agreements with several local school districts and branch libraries.
Anyone who wishes to participate in Call to the Public but is concerned about COVID-19 and does not want to attend the meeting in person can email a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov before 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
To view the full agenda and read staff reports, go to https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/board-of-supervisors/meetings.