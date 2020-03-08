The agenda for Monday’s Yuma County Board of Supervisors’ meeting includes 14 discussion and public hearing items.
Two of the items involve the development of condominiums by the Fortuna Palms Plaza just southeast of the intersection of South Fortuna Road and South Frontage Road.
T&W Investments is making two requests to the board that would allow them to move forward with plans to convert buildings in what is currently a retail building to condominiums. The requests include a special use permit to build the condos and modifications to several regulations governing subdivision development.
Fernando Villegas, a senior planner with the Yuma County Department of Development Services, said that the case is unique in that the developer is working with a building that is already built rather than planning to build new buildings. Because this is the case, the developer has the opportunity to request modifications to subdivision regulations that could affect subdivisions throughout the county.
In a separate case, the board will also have to decide whether to approve additional subdivision regulations that would add requirements when combining lots and parcels of land, as well as two requests to amend the Yuma County zoning ordinances.
One of those amendments is a request to create the Dark Sky Overlay District. The overlay district would establish the area in which a Dark Sky Ordinance would take place if it’s to be later adopted. The overlay district would encompass Yuma County east of Foothills Boulevard, wrap around the Town of Wellton and include the Martinez Lake area.
Other items include a variety of rezoning cases that involve changing rural, suburban and light industrial areas to allow for development throughout Yuma County, including one case in Tacna.
The board will also decide whether to adopt and make official the Yuma County five-year economic development plan. The plan was open to public input until mid-February, and this is the first chance it has to come before the board for action since that period closed.
The goal of the plan is to provide a general direction for the economic development of Yuma County and to state the county’s economic priorities for the next five years.
The board will also hear from Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, about the county’s preparedness in the case of a disease outbreak. County Spokesperson Kevin Tunell said that Gomez and much of the Health Services District has been scrutinizing the county’s preparedness and responding to questions from the public because of the coronavirus.
In a separate issue, a conversation that the board began in November about whether to install solar panels in the parking lots of several county buildings will continue on Monday. At the November meeting, the board looked at financing options for installing solar panels in 11 county buildings.
Now, the county officials who researched the issue in conjunction with personnel from Solon, the company offering the solar panels, will present why they believe the county should lease or enter into a temporary agreement to pay for solar panels that will go on parking roofs of selected county buildings.
The public is welcome to speak at the board of supervisors meetings and a call to public is open from the beginning of the meeting through the end of discussion items. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. and will take place at the board of supervisors auditorium at 198 S. Main St.