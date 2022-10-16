The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider allocating all or a portion of the $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds for county road maintenance and capital improvement projects.
Yuma County is expecting to receive about $6 million each in 2022 and 2023. This funding can be used for any authorized governmental purpose, with the exception of lobbying.
The supervisors will also hear a presentation by Construction Projects Director David Hylland and discuss the status of the new county administration building at 197 S. Main St., as well as the overall Facilities Construction Program.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and border activities that involve or affect the county’s Public Health and Emergency Management departments.
Also, the supervisors will receive updates on state and federal legislative issues.
In addition, the board will consider the following consent calendar items:
• Ballot drop box locations for the Nov. 8 general election. The 2019 Elections Procedures Manual requires early ballot drop box locations to be approved by the supervisors.
• List of properties to be sold at the Tax Deeded Property auction and authorize the auction to be held online in March at publicsurplus.com, with the specific date to be determined.
• Subgrantee agreement between Yuma County Emergency Management and the State of Arizona Department of Homeland Security for the State Homeland Security Grant Program effective Oct.1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023, for CERT Program training and equipment.
• Contract with Starkweather Roofing, in the amount of $165,974, for the roof repairs project at the Detention Center.
• Hire Jaime Hernandez to the position of Civil Engineer III, at Step 20, Grade 130 (above midpoint).
• Transfer the water and sewer franchises from Far West Water and Sewer to Foothills Water and Sewer for the purposes of providing water and sewer services.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/4a3uu968.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.