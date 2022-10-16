The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider allocating all or a portion of the $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds for county road maintenance and capital improvement projects.

Yuma County is expecting to receive about $6 million each in 2022 and 2023. This funding can be used for any authorized governmental purpose, with the exception of lobbying.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you