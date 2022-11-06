With the Yuma County Emergency Rental Assistance Program coming to an end, the Board of Supervisors on Monday will discuss its transfer to the Arizona Department of Economic Security so the state agency can continue it.
The program will end when local funds run out, which is expected to happen soon. It had been funded by an federal allocation of $11.7 million of COVID-19 pandemic relief. The program was designed to help individuals and families suffering from the economic impacts of the pandemic.
At that time, the supervisors voted to run a local program instead of sending the funds to DES for implementation. The county then entered into an agreement with the Western Arizona Council of Governments to take in applications and determine eligibility.
In other action, the supervisors will decide whether to refer hearing officer cases to the county attorney so he can obtain an order of abatement in Superior Court.
Yuma County opened four cases against JJCT LLC at Bann Mobile Home Park, located at 3390 W. 5th St. and 402 S. May Ave. in Yuma, for violations that included mobile homes being placed without permits, junk and dilapidated conditions of manufactured homes.
The park will be inspected prior to the board meeting to verify whether the violations continue to exist.
Staff recommends that the board seek an order of abatement due to the ongoing and repetitive violations and the impact upon the neighborhood.
In addition, the supervisors will consider and hold hearings for several planning and zoning cases.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and border activities that involve and/or affect the county’s Public Health and Emergency Management departments.
Also, the supervisors will receive updates on state and federal legislative issues.
In addition, the board will consider the following consent calendar items:
• A resolution accepting the following streets and traffic signs into the county maintenance system: Yuma East Estates No. 9C-9D Subdivision, lots 680-705; Yuma East Estates No. 9E-9I Subdivision, lots 706-733; and El Rancho Encantado Phase 2B Subdivision, lots 140-196.
• An agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation covering the construction, maintenance and financing of the Highway Safety Improvement Program Project for 13 countywide roadway segments for the installation of thermoplastic pavement markings.
• Construction plans for the Somerton Avenue and County 8th Street Streetlights and Signage Improvements Project and payment of $14,901 to APS for the cost of providing and installing new street lights.
• A resolution establishing a “No Parking Area” on 28th Street from Avenue 10E to Avenida Compadres and Avenue 10E from 28th Street to Autumn Street.
• The purchase of five Chevrolet Malibu sedans, a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck and six Chevrolet 1500 pickup trucks from Chapman Chevrolet for $409,100.
• The purchase of a Ford Expedition SUV, six Ford F-150 pickup trucks, two Ford Transit Connect vans, two Ford transit cargo vans, three Ford Ranger pickup trucks, four Ford F-250 pickup trucks, a Ford F-450 pickup truck, a Ford F-550 cab and chassis truck, and four Ford F-350 cab and chassis trucks from Alexander Ford for exceed $1.3 million.
• Set a public hearing for 9 a.m. Dec. 19 on the Tacna water district assessments and hear any objections.
• The purchase by the sheriff of two thermal imaging binoculars for $170,000 from Teledyne Flir, funded by an Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs grant.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. View the complete agenda and staff reports at tinyurl.com/5dbkvduc.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.