With the Yuma County Emergency Rental Assistance Program coming to an end, the Board of Supervisors on Monday will discuss its transfer to the Arizona Department of Economic Security so the state agency can continue it.

The program will end when local funds run out, which is expected to happen soon. It had been funded by an federal allocation of $11.7 million of COVID-19 pandemic relief. The program was designed to help individuals and families suffering from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

