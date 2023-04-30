The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular session Monday morning, followed by special budget meetings Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.
At the Monday regular session, Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines will present information related to asylum seekers and migrants entering Yuma County.
The supervisors will also disburse $4.7 million in state grant funding and provide up to $2 million in additional funding to the Yuma County Fair for the construction of site improvements necessary for its relocation.
The additional funds will be made available either through a loan or use of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act replacement revenue funds, or a combination of both.
In 2022, Yuma County received a $5 million grant from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to begin the relocation process. Engineering design plans for the relocation have been completed and current construction costs are estimated at $7.4 million
In addition, the supervisors will hold public hearings and take action in the following planning and zoning cases:
• A request for a special use permit to allow a 115-foot tall disguised wireless tower at the northeast corner of the alignment of Avenue 8¾E and Buckshot Road in Yuma and zoned Rural Area-20 Acre Minimum.
• Requests for modifications from Yuma County Public Works Standards for the proposed Los Agaves by Riedel Phases 1-3 subdivision located along Fortuna Road between the alignments of County 12½ Street and County 13th Street in Yuma and zoned Recreational Vehicle Subdivision. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial, and county staff concurred with the recommendation.
The board will also consider the following consent calendar items:
• Amend the Construction Manager at Risk Agreement for the Yuma County Administration Services project in the amount of $4.8 million to Pilkington Construction Co. to allow for the early purchase of structural steel. Due to limited steel mill runs and longer than usual delivery lead times, the county must advance the purchase of the primary steel package to receive materials, fabricate and install according to the existing schedule. Missing a priority mill run could delay the project as long as three months, according to a staff report.
• Award a $1.5 million construction contract for the Antelope Palomas Road Low Flow Crossings to Gutierrez Canales Engineering.
• Award the contract to Western Sky Helicopters for the purchase of a helicopter to support the Sheriff’s Office in an amount not to exceed $1.2 million annually for four years, funded from an Arizona Department of Emergency grant.
• Authorize Public Works to purchase a new 2022 front end wheel loader from Bingham Equipment Company in an amount not to exceed $257,000 and a new 2023 Freightliner dump truck from West-Mark in an amount not to exceed $176,000.
• Adopt an ordinance setting a video service license fee for all video service providers and holdover cable operators.
• Approve the 2022 Yuma County Flood Control District Assessment Report.
• Adopt the Yuma County Public Works Standards 2023 Edition, Vol. 1 – Construction Specifications, Vol. 2 – Construction Details, Vol. 3 – Standards for Storm Drainage Facilities, and Vol. 4 – Development and Encroachment Standards.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and border activities as well as updates on state and federal legislative issues.
The Monday morning session is expected to end with a presentation summarizing the recommended fiscal year 2023-24 budget for Yuma County.
At the Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning budget meetings, the supervisors will review budget requests with the departments.
The Monday morning session will start at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. The Monday afternoon budget meeting will start at 1 p.m., and the Tuesday morning budget meeting will start at 9 a.m.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.