The Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopted the property tax rates and assessments for all special and improvement districts in the county for fiscal year 2022/23.
But, before doing so, a couple of citizens complained about rising tax bills from improvement districts. In response, the supervisors explained that the county collects the taxes on behalf of the districts, but it has no control over their tax rates and assessments.
The supervisors noted that it was “too little, too late” at this point, but they urged the citizens to bring up their concerns to the individual districts earlier in the process the next fiscal year.
However, the supervisors also expressed their own frustrations, in particular, with irrigation districts who charge property owners for water that they never deliver and have no way of delivering.
Yuma County has 310 taxing districts, including schools, cities, colleges and other special and improvement districts in the county. The county collects a total levy of $180 million on behalf of the districts.
However, the county is only responsible for setting the tax rates and levies for the general fund and a few districts, including the library and flood control districts. For the others, the governing boards of each district set their own budgets and tax rates.
The rates and levies of all the districts were approved and adopted by their governing boards and submitted to the county. Rates were based on the appropriate primary or secondary assessed values as provided by the assessor.
The supervisors are required, by state law, to adopt the rates in order for the county to bill and collect taxes on behalf of the districts.
“We cannot tell them what to assess, we cannot change what they assess,” Chairman Tony Reyes said. “We can only approve it and send it over to the assessor and treasurer to make sure they can collect these taxes.”
Angie Mitchell, a resident of Purple Mountain Ranch subdivision in Mesa Del Sol, expressed concerns about the taxes she and her neighbors pay.
“Mesa Del Sol pays a much higher rate than any of the other 300-plus special districts,” she said, noting that Purple Mountain is a new subdivision and currently has four or five houses.
Gil Villegas, the county’s chief financial officer, explained that Purple Ranch has improvement districts for streetlights and water irrigation for the maintenance of landscaping in the subdivision.
“We started levying taxes last fiscal year, and the majority of the money was for the irrigation water district. For the fiscal year 2023, the tax rate is actually going down from the prior fiscal year,” Villegas said, adding that the total levy is going from $5,800 to $4,000.
Villegas explained that the expenditures are set according to the repairs and maintenance that will take place in the new fiscal year. For the improvement districts managed by the county, assessments are based on cost estimates. For example, for street lighting, the county gets an estimate of the expected annual cost from Arizona Public Service. This year’s assessment for Purple Mountain is also going down from $1,100 to $1,000, he added.
Villegas also noted that, in the case of Purple Mountain, the district bases its assessment on property valuation, and the levy is spread amongst all residents, with the most expensive properties paying more.
Villegas reiterated that as more residents move in, the cost for each property owner is less. He said he would be happy to explain tax bills and how districts work.
Justin Croutch, another Purple Mountain resident, shared the same concerns with his tax bill. “The estimated tax bill for the area are on the average of $10,000 for next year, and when you break out just those two additional levies for those improvement districts, one of them, for the landscaping irrigation, is higher than any other rate that we’re getting assessed and equates, of that $10,000 of our tax bill, to about $3,000 to pay for irrigation. Not to say that’s not accurate, but now there’s about six houses paying $3,000 for maintaining a right-of-way landscape across the outside perimeter of the neighborhood, which is about a quarter mile long,” Croutch said.
“We’re seeing increases in the general Mesa Del Sol tax bill. It’s gone up consistently over the last five years,” he added.
Croutch also noted that he and several other residents in attendance at the meeting made calls back in May when the assessments came out. “We were told to attend this hearing to talk about it. Too little, too late at this point.”
Reyes agreed that it might seem unfair that “the first people who live in a subdivision always get tagged with the highest costs, until more people live there and there’s more people to distribute the load.”
Reyes added: “We wished everybody’s tax bill was really low, but it’s based upon a cost that is assessed to whomever lives in that area, and the more people live in that area, the more valuations go up. It’s a cycle that is pretty ugly because the more your land is worth, the more you’re assessed. The less people that live there, the higher the assessment is for each individual.”
The good news, Reyes noted, is that they can expect a reduction in the improvement district taxes. “The more people that live there, there will continue to be reductions, and hopefully will get to a place where you all can share equally as opposed to having to share heavily on one side until somebody else comes and lives there, and that’s something you don’t get in the title report, right? They don’t tell you everything you’ll be assessed.”
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines pointed out that the county does not control how district funds are used. “Those funds reside there, (but) they’re not part of our budget. We can’t do anything with them,” he said.
FRUSTRATION WITH WATER DISTRICTS
Supervisor Martin Porchas then expressed unhappiness with water districts charging for water that is not delivered. “There’s a lot of water districts that charge and they don’t deliver water, there’s no way to deliver water to homes. In my district, there’s plenty of areas where homes get charged for that. So I believe those should not be going up because they don’t deliver water,” he said.
“I pay in my home, and I don’t get a single drop of water from the canal. In fact, they don’t have a ditch that can deliver water to my house, but I still pay it. And there’s a conversion in cities, if you give it to them, the city will pay it, but the city will still charge you a tax to pay that. So we’re still getting charged.”
Porchas called it “stealing” and said, “If we don’t do anything, this is going to continue. There’s many districts in Somerton that owe thousands of dollars for irrigation district water. They have never received it, but they still owe that money so if they ever sell that home, the water district will get their money because there’s a lien.”
Reyes said the same thing happened in San Luis and it’s why new subdivisions in the county need to have a water delivery system. “That’s why we changed the rules here so that people who subdivide need to have a water delivery system, otherwise we don’t approve the rezoning, because we kept getting all those complaints about people moving into the county and paying for water they couldn’t get,” Reyes said.
“And the answer to that from the irrigation district is very similar to the answer you get when somebody’s telling you we were here first. People who subdivide should know that the minimum water charge is an acre-foot per year,” he added.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi explained that the City of Yuma requires developers to transfer water rights to the city before a subdivision is approved so that “those folks in the newer subdivision, don’t have the irrigation fee.
“But places like Pecan Grove, Pecan Gardens, all of that area down there who are not receiving irrigation, some of the older districts in Yuma County, are still having to pay for that irrigation. If they’re paid up in full, they can transfer it to the city, their water rights, but other than that, if they owe on it, they have to pay it off with interest before they can do that,” Pancrazi said.
Reyes also noted that improvement districts have become the norm for providing services, such as water and street lighting, when in the past, governments provided those services.
“We happen to be the county with the most districts in the state of Arizona, more than the whole state combined,” Reyes said.
The supervisors talked about the need to educate residents about how districts work. “I still get a lot of calls regarding the districts, that’s probably the No. 1 call from constituents,” Lines said. “It would be nice if people understood that they need to go to their school board meetings and have those conversations with those elected board members.”
“At this time, it’s a little late,” Reyes noted.
Villegas explained that staff has been working with the assessors and treasurer’s offices “to seek those districts with purposes no longer needed so we can start phasing them out.”