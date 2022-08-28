The Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopted the property tax rates and assessments for all special and improvement districts in the county for fiscal year 2022/23.

But, before doing so, a couple of citizens complained about rising tax bills from improvement districts. In response, the supervisors explained that the county collects the taxes on behalf of the districts, but it has no control over their tax rates and assessments.

