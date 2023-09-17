The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will discuss several issues on Monday, including a bomb squad agreement between the county and the City of Yuma and a presentation on a compensation study of county and court positions.
The supervisors will also consider whether to notify landowners beyond the 300-feet notification area about possible changes to land uses.
Public Health Director Diana Gomez will provide an update on the Opioid Settlement Fund Planning and Program Implementation process, followed by discussion on possible uses of the $12.8 million in opioid settlement funds.
On the agenda is a trade agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for right-of-way access for the County Broadband Network.
The supervisors will hear an update on the Arizona Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy facility.
The planning and zoning agenda includes two expedited rezoning public hearings, three requests for special use permits, two rezoning reversion public hearings and a request to incorporate text amendments into the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
The board will also hear an update on state and federal legislative issues that affect Yuma County.
In addition, the board will consider the following consent calendar items:
• Authorize the purchase of 41 portable radios for the Juvenile Justice Center, 40 portable radios and 11 mobile radios for Adult Probation from Gila Electronics, a local vendor through Motorola Solutions, in the total amount of $392,720.
• Authorize Election Services to use the E-Qual system for candidates to obtain signatures online for their nomination petitions.
• Award bid of $377,348 for the Adult Probation HVAC equipment replacement to Arizona Valley Refrigeration Heating and Cooling.
• Authorize Public Works to participate in the Yuma Pavement Preservation Services Contract for an estimated 442,514 square yards of Type II slurry seal at an estimated cost of $1.2 million.
• Revert to acreage the Dateland Ranch and Dateland Ranch Replat subdivision consisting of 74 lots located between Palomas Road and County North 8th Street and Avenue 68E and Avenue 70½ E in Dateland. The intent is to create one parcel of 3,118 acres for the construction of the McFarland Solar Facility.