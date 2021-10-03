The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider the 2020 Census, which indicates a loss in population during the last 10 years. County officials believe this count is incorrect, and together with local municipalities, plan to challenge the results.
The supervisors will also discuss a possible Private Sector User Committee that would provide feedback on proposed changes to development standards, policies, zoning ordinances and/or regulations that have the potential to drive up development costs.
The agenda includes two public hearings for expedited requests, one for a special use permit to allow an accessory dwelling unit on 10 acres located at 17594 S. Avenue 4E. The accessory dwelling unit would be the home of a family member.
The second case is an expedited request to rezone 12 acres located in the vicinity of the northwest corner of County 16th Street and Avenue 4E in Yuma from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Rural Area-5 Acre Minimum. The intent is to create two lots for single family homes.
Regular public hearings will be held for the following cases:
• A request to change the land use designation of 5.29 acres located at the northeast corner of Fortuna Road and County 13th Street from suburban density residential to urban density residential. The intent is to accommodate the rezoning of the property from general commercial to recreational vehicle subdivision.
• A request to rezone 7.05 acres located on the southwest corner of Foothills Boulevard and 48th Street from local commercial to medium density residential to allow the construction of a 52-unit townhouse subdivision.
Staff received 38 letters in opposition, of which 21 are from owners of property within the zoning area (300 feet) and 16 from outside the notification area. The level of opposition does not trigger a super-majority vote by the supervisors for approval.
• Request to modify five subdivision regulations for El Rancho Encantado Units 3-6 located at the northwest corner of Foothills Boulevard and 52nd Street. Staff and the Planning Commission agreed with some of the modifications and recommended denial of others. The proposed subdivision consists of 384 residential lots on 91 acres.
• Request to rezone almost 6 acres located about 240 feet south of the southwest corner of Avenue 7¼ E and County 13½ Street from Suburban Site Built-5 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum. The applicant intends to split the property into three parcels for residential development.
The consent agenda includes the following items:
• A $849,505 contract between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Yuma County Public Health Services District to support the training and deployment of community health workers to fight COVID-19 by addressing existing health disparities. The grant will fund the addition of a program coordinator, an administrative assistant and four health educators, all full-time positions.
• Authorize Public Works to participate in the City of Yuma’s Pavement Preservation Services Contract for slurry seal at an estimated cost of $433,483.
• Reject all bids received from Watsonville Fleet Group and US Fleet Source and authorize staff to re-solicit bid proposals for new vehicle purchases. The bids did not meet minimum required specifications.
• Reject all bids received for street sweeping services. The only completed bid was for more than Public Works currently spends on the task.
• Amendment to the scope of appointment of the law firm of Wong & Carter as special deputy county attorneys. Going forward, Wong & Carter will provide legal support services on an as-needed and as-requested basis with respect to the design and construction of the new administration building.
• Approve an agreement with David Bosak and bo ARCH LLC to serve as representative for the above project and to provide overall construction management.
• Approve the One Arizona Distribution of Opioid Settlement Funds Agreement.
• Declare miscellaneous county property as surplus and authorize the items to be publicly auctioned online between Oct. 29 and Nov. 12.
The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. The meeting will also air live on Facebook.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/dajdnmr5.