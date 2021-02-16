A contract for forensic psychiatry services for the Yuma County’s Restoration to Competency Program is on the Board of Supervisors’ Wednesday agenda.
The supervisors will consider approving the contract between the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and Wellpath LLC.
After an analysis of the program, county administration recommended that the contract for competency restoration services be separated from the jail’s medical services contract.
This new contract would be monitored by county administration and will integrate both in-custody and out-of-custody patients. The annual cost would be $584,102, based upon a six-patient daily minimum for in-custody and a four-patient daily minimum for out-of-custody.
Wellpath was the only vendor who submitted a bid in response to the county’s request for proposals. If approved, the contract would be in effect April 1 through March 31 with automatic renewals for five additional one-year periods.
The consent calendar also contains the following items:
- Purchase of 40 portable radios and 22 dash-mounted radios for Juvenile Court and 19 portable radios and 8 dash-mounted radios for Adult Probation for a total of 89 new radios. The purchase would be made from Motorola Solutions in the amount of $278,324.
- Purchase of a street sweeper from Balar Equipment in the amount of $282,714.
- Declare miscellaneous county property as surplus and authorize the items to be publicly auctioned online between March 12-26. The list of items can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4u1twnb8.
- Removal of delinquent taxes on mobile homes which are considered to be uncollectible.
- Presentation by Julie Engel, president and CEO, on Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation activities.
- Discussion and possible action regarding COVID-19 updates and activities.
View the full agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/3axtayze.
Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
Public comment emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.